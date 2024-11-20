Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Centrica share price is down 20% in 12 months. I think it might have hit bottom

The Centrica share price is down 20% in 12 months. I think it might have hit bottom

The 2022-23 Centrica share price surge is over. But here’s why, looking at the next few years, I think it could have fallen too far.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British Gas owner Centrica (LSE: CNA) has seen its share price slide 20% in the past 12 months. The stock has lost some of its recovery from the depths of the 2020 stock market crash. But the price is still way below the heights of 2013 and 2014.

Right now, analysts are bullish about Centrica shares. So am I.

What the forecasts say

First up, the bad news. Forecasts show earnings per share (EPS) continuing to fall through to 2026. That can put a real downer on sentiment towards a stock, especially when it’s open-ended like it is now. Until a year rolls into view with some sort of recovery on the cards, I reckon investors could stay away.

But my feeling is that the very low forecast valuation could draw a line under the decline. And to me the share price outlook’s positive.

Low valuation

Even with three years of EPS falls on the cards, we’d still be looking at a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.5 based on 2026 forecasts. That’s from 6.5 on this year’s outlook. And it’s with a predicted dividend yield of 3.4% this year, which could grow to 4.5% on 2026 forecasts.

There’s a danger of more share price weakness if we don’t see any predictions of an earnings rise in 2027. And I suspect that means a lot of today’s bearish investors could wait until we see at least one more year before they’ll reconsider.

But there’s a strong analyst Buy consensus at the moment. Of 15 forecasting, 11 back a Buy rating, while the other four have Centrica on Hold. That leaves none suggesting Sell.

What really counts

Brokers have an average price target of 167.7p on Centrica now, for a 39% increase from current levels. That does need to be treated with caution, along with earnings forecasts.

For thoughts closer to home, we need to look at how the company’s actually performing. And 2024 interim results showed, well, a pretty disastrous year with profits and cash flow tumbling.

Long term, we have to deal with declines in fossil fuels. Centrica, through British Gas, offers electricity too. And that’s how all that green energy ends up being delivered. You lose some, you win some.

Back to normality

The move to carbon neutrality will need a fair bit of investment, and that could act as a drag on the Centrica share price for a few more years. Still, the company did have £3.2bn in net cash at 30 June, which should be a big help.

The whole energy sector’s had a few turbulent years, and I don’t expect calm normality any time soon. But I think things have to stabilise eventuality so this one is worth considering. Despite the short-term risks now, I think I could look back on late 2024 as a great time to have bought.

Or maybe early 2025, as that’s when I should next have some cash to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock, 2024’s biggest faller?

| Alan Oscroft

When a share price has fallen as far as this FTSE 100 one, we surely have to site up and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to try and build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the long-term approach he takes when finding both income and growth shares to buy for his Stocks…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? These 2 high-yield shares could deliver a £790 passive income

| Royston Wild

These high yield shares offer dividend yields more than DOUBLE the FTSE 100 average. Here's why our writer is considering…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

After a solid set of results, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend giant?

| Mark David Hartley

I've been looking at FTSE 100 tobacco giant Imperial Brands after it posted impressive full-year results yesterday.

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s big! It’s yellow! But is this FTSE 250 stock a safe place to store my capital?

| Mark David Hartley

After viewing its half-year trading update yesterday, this FTSE 250 storage giant left our writer considering whether to invest in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 28%! What’s going on with GSK’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

The GSK share price has tumbled recently on a number of factors, but I think its fundamentals look strong, leaving…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This superstar FTSE growth stock is up 65% and there still looks huge value left in it to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 finance stock has soared this year but still looks packed with value to me, supported by strong…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Could divestitures unlock hidden value in shares of this FTSE 100 company?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks value investors looking for shares to buy should consider a FTSE 100 stock with a plan to…

Read more »