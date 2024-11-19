Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 stock set to gatecrash the FTSE 100 in 2025!

1 stock set to gatecrash the FTSE 100 in 2025!

Our writer considers a quality stock that’s poised to join the FTSE 100 next year. Could there also be a place for it in his portfolio?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Britvic

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 looks set to get a new stock next year and it’s no minnow. In fact, were it to join the UK’s blue-chip index today, the firm would slip straight into the top 30 due to its considerable size.

The stock in question is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LSE: CCEP), which currently has a £27.7bn market-cap. That’s more than the likes of Tesco and Vodafone!

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners have been on the London Stock Exchange since 2019. Yet I’d say the firm’s still largely unknown by most UK investors.

So why’s it suddenly set to gatecrash the FTSE 100 from nowhere? And is this a stock I’d consider buying?

Listings shake-up

In July, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rolled out the biggest reform of UK listings rules in decades in a bid to boost London’s stagnating stock market.

One big change was the merging of standard and premium listing segments into a single category. This makes it much easier for companies to become eligible for inclusion in FTSE indexes, which is what’s happened here with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

It’s expected to join the Footsie in March 2025.

The share price has performed well, rising 22% year to date and nearly 60% over five years.

What does the company do exactly?

This is the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. It makes, moves and sells drinks such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Monster in 31 countries, including the UK, Spain, Australia, and Indonesia.

It’s a significant supplier of beverages to major fast-food chains, including McDonald’s and Yum! Brands (which owns KFC and Pizza Hut).

In total, it serves nearly 600m consumers.

Strong growth and a dividend

The first thing I look for in a potential investment in how fast the company’s been growing. In this case, quite quickly (barring the pandemic).

20192020202120222023
Revenue€12bn€10.6bn€13.7bn€17.3bn€18.3bn
Operating profit €1.55bn€813m€1.52bn€2.08bn€2.34bn

The operating margin’s a solid 12.8% and there’s a well-covered dividend. The yield‘s only 2.9%, but the payout’s been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% since 2019.

Some considerations

In the first nine months of 2024, revenue rose 10.2% to €15.2bn. However, the firm lowered its full-year revenue forecast after a mixed Q3, from 4% to 3.5% growth, though it kept its guidance for 7% growth in operating profit.

It said cash-strapped consumers have started eating at home rather than dining out. This situation could worsen. Also, there was weaker volume performance in Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, due to consumer boycotts of Western brands over the Middle East conflict.

Another thing is that the stock isn’t particularly cheap. It’s trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.5 based on this year’s forecast earnings. That’s a premium to the wider FTSE 100.

My move

Overall, there’s a lot to like here. The company is solidly profitable, with a portfolio of top-tier brands that give it strong pricing power. Analysts are bullish, with 13 out of 19 rating the stock a Strong Buy.

The firm’s markets range from Norway to the Philippines, presenting a good mix of developed and emerging economies.

However, I have one problem. I’ve just invested in another FTSE 100 bottler, namely Coca-Cola HBC, and I don’t want two of them in my portfolio.

If this wasn’t the case though, I’d consider buying some shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Coca-Cola Hbc Ag. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Monster Beverage, Tesco Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

As earnings growth boosts the Imperial Brands share price, is it a top FTSE 100 dividend choice?

| Alan Oscroft

The Imperial Brands share price has come storming back as investors piled in for the big dividends. What's next, after…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Warren Buffett just bought and sold these stocks. Here’s why I don’t agree

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the recent regulatory filing for Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett and comments on recent…

Read more »

US Stock

My favourite US growth stock’s up 33% this year. I think it’s just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's taken a large position in this well-known S&P 500 growth stock. And so far, it’s working very well…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The Diploma share price falls 7% as revenues and profits keep growing. Time to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As Diploma continues its impressive growth, its share price is faltering. Stephen Wright takes a closer look at one of…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Directors at this FTSE 100 company just bought over £2m worth of shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this FTSE 100 pharma company have plummeted in recent months. And company insiders are betting on a potential…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Down 24%! As the Glencore share price falls like snow, is it finally time to let it go?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the Glencore share price was in bargain territory when he bought the FTSE 100 commodity giant last…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

591 shares in this FTSE 100 high-yield gem could make me £14,873 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

A big passive income can be generated from much smaller investments earlier in life, especially if the dividend returns are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 5.6, is the BP share price an unmissable bargain?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took advantage of the falling BP share price in September, thinking it was too cheap to ignore. It…

Read more »