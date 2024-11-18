Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After crashing 50% this FTSE value stock looks filthy cheap with a P/E of just 9.1%

After crashing 50% this FTSE value stock looks filthy cheap with a P/E of just 9.1%

Harvey Jones has some unfinished business with this FTSE 100 value stock, which he reckons has been harshly treated by the market. Should he dive in and buy it?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Now looks like a brilliant time to add a value stock or two to my portfolio. After a bumpy few months for the FTSE 100, there’s plenty to tempt me. 

I’m particularly intrigued by Asia-focused insurer Prudential (LSE: PRU), although there’s nothing new in that. It’s been on my mind for years.

The Pru’s like an old relationship I can’t quite get over. We had a lot of fun together in the noughties, when my stake jumped around 70% in short order after I bought it. I moved on but lately I’ve found myself thinking about it a lot.

The Prudential share price is always on my mind

Prudential’s shares have endured a dismal decade. On 18 November, they traded at a healthy 1,285p. They’ve crashed by half since and today I could scoop them up for just 640p.

So what went wrong? Prudential’s big charm is that it was selling pensions and protection to millions of emerging middle-class Asian consumers who couldn’t rely on a welfare state so needed to make their own provision. 

Investors couldn’t resist. Prudential gave them access to China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the rest while having to comply with UK corporate governance standards. It looked like the perfect match.

I’ve been tempted to renew my relationship with Prudential on a number of occasions, only to remember the phrase ‘never go back’. So far, that advice has served me well.

China’s stellar three-decade run of double-digit GDP growth couldn’t last forever. It’s been struggling since the financial crisis and repeated injections of stimulus have failed to turn back time.

The country’s caught in a political trap too, as Premier Xi Jinping’s authoritarianism throttles free market spirits. Now a US trade war looms with president-elect Donald Trump threatening 60% tariffs on Chinese exports.

Should I give this FTSE 100 stock another shot?

Prudential’s been afflicted by wider worries while going great guns itself. First-half results, published on 27 August, showed new business profit up another 8% to $1.47bn. The board hiked the dividend by 9%.

On 6 November, the board reported an 11% increase in new business profit to $2.35bn for the first nine months of the year. Q3 was particularly strong with annual premium equivalent sales up 10%.

CEO Anil Wadhwani said it remains on track for new business profit growth of between 9% and 13% in 2024. Even that didn’t revive the Prudential share price, which is down 31.34% over 12 months.

Prudential shares now trade at just 9.1 times earnings, well below the FTSE 100 average of 14.2 times. No wonder I’m thinking about giving it another shot.

Prudential’s never been a great income stock. Today’s trailing yield is 2.56% and dividends per share haven’t recovered pre-pandemic levels, as this chart shows.


Chart by TradingView

Yet the 18 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have set a median and target of 1,120p. If correct, that’s up a stunning 73.58% from today.

Call me mad, foolish and reckless, but I can’t resist, despite that trade war threat. I’ll make my play when I have the cash, and this time I’ll commit for the long term. Never go back? Maybe just this once.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With P/E ratios below 8, I think these FTSE 250 shares are bargains!

| Royston Wild

The forward P/E ratios on these FTSE 250 shares are far below the index average of 14.1 times. I think…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are stocks and shares the only way to become an ISA millionaire?

| Stephen Wright

With Cash ISAs offering 5%, do stocks and shares make sense at the moment? Over the longer term, Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

4,775 shares in this dividend stock could yield me £1.6k a year in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build passive income from dividend payers via regular investing that can compound quickly.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price heading to 655p? This analyst thinks so

| Ben McPoland

While the Rolls-Royce share price continues to thrash the FTSE 100, this writer has a couple of things on his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the National Grid share price now?

| Kevin Godbold

Volatility continues for the National Grid share price. Is this a warning sign for investors to heed or a buying…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
US Stock

This is a huge week for Nvidia stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s a make-or-break week for Nvidia stock as the company is posting its Q3 earnings on Wednesday. Here’s what investors…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

Up 40% in a month, what’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out two key catalysts for the move higher in the Burberry share price, but questions whether anything…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just invested in a well-known pizza company that operates in the UK

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been analysing Warren Buffett’s latest trades. Here’s a look at one stock he just sold and one he’s…

Read more »