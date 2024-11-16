This penny stock’s up 172% in a year!

This gold-mining penny stock’s on track to double its production capacity by 2026, sending the price flying! But is this just the tip of the iceberg?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The world of penny stocks is filled with explosive growth stories. And with financial conditions significantly improving throughout 2024, plenty of these micro-cap enterprises have seen their prices skyrocket. That includes companies like Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB), which has seen its valuation steadily climb by more than 170% since last November!

Seeing such strong price appreciation from a tiny company is always exciting. Even more so, given today’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is just 1.9! In other words, if this business meets its projected earnings targets, investors could be looking at a bargain buying opportunity for an explosive growth opportunity.

A new gold mining bargain?

Serabi Gold’s a Brazil-based gold exploration and production business. With uncertainty in the financial markets rising over the last couple of years, demand for gold’s been steadily increasing. The result of this has been made perfectly clear when looking at the price chart for the shiny yellow metal.

Even in the last 12 months, the price of gold per ounce has jumped from around $1,980 to $2,670. That’s obviously been a fantastic tailwind for gold mining businesses like Serabi. And over the first six months of 2024, revenue’s jumped from $30.5m to $42.6m year-on-year, with net earnings almost doubling from $5.6m to $9.2m!

However, as impressive as this growth’s been, it might be just the tip of the iceberg. In 2022, Serabi brought its second mining site – Coringa – to production. Apart from reducing the single-asset risk of this business, Coringa’s currently on track to double Serabi’s annual gold production by 2026.

At the same time, new optimisation opportunities have been discovered to boost production efficiency. Subsequently, management also expects that the average cost of producing an ounce of gold will fall from its latest $1,782 to $1,400.

Needless to say, doubling production at a lower cost translates to fatter margins and enormous earnings growth. And that could prove to be an explosive growth catalyst for shareholders.

What could go wrong?

The beauty of investing in penny stocks is that many of these businesses are too small for large institutional investors to start throwing capital into the ring. As such, finding mispriced shares is far easier in this stock market territory.

However, just because a stock looks cheap doesn’t necessarily make it a bargain. Looking at Serabi’s pipeline, there’s a lot to be excited about, providing that gold prices stay elevated. However, like all commodities, gold prices are in a constant state of flux.

There’s no guarantee they’ll remain at their current elevated levels as economic conditions improve worldwide. After all, gold’s most commonly used as a store of value rather than a vehicle for building wealth. And should prices fall, even at a lower production cost, Serabi’s margins could come under pressure, along with its bottom line.

There’s also the regulatory risk factor to consider. Serabi’s already been accused of developing its Coringa project on disputed land. And while an agreement has since been made with the indigenous communities, further complications could emerge that compromise Serabi’s growth plans.

There’s no denying there’s still a significant chunk of risk attached to this mining enterprise. But so far, management seems to be navigating these challenges successfully. As such, I think this penny stock definitely deserves a closer look.