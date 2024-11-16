Member Login
How high can the Rolls-Royce share price go? Let’s ask the experts

What do analysts’ forecasts say about the outlook for the Rolls-Royce share price? Right now, price targets cover a very wide range.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price has climbed more than 1,300% since its lowest point of 2020. And I see reasons to think it could head even higher. Or lower.

At the most pessimistic point, many investors feared the worst. With debt looking like it might be too much to recover from, the company was almost priced to go bust.

But the doom-mongers had reckoned without the heroics of the Rolls-Royce management team, and new CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç.

When the new boss took control in 2023, he famously told employees that they were standing on a “burning platform” and they had one last chance to change it. They changed it.

Where next?

With the share price up above 550p, after having dipped below 40p in 2020, what can we look forward to now?

One thing I do is check out what broker forecasts say, and they look pretty buoyant to me.

Out of 17 analysts, I see only two who think we should ‘sell’. The majority have Rolls shares as a ‘buy’, while just a small handful have them on ‘hold’. But then it gets weird.

According to MarketScreener, the average broker price forecast stands at 547p. And at the time of writing, the price is already above that.

So they think the price will fall, but that we should buy? Well, don’t let anyone tell you that share price forecasts involve a rational process. I treat them with a bigger helping of salt than I put on my chips.

Wide range

That average target does hide a very wide range, though. We’re talking about a highest target of 700p, which could make Rolls-Royce shares still look cheap now.

But at the other end, the most bearish broker sees a crash all the way down to just 240p.

I makes me wonder if these folk are all looking at the same company. And if they’re using any kind of established analysis methods other than just pulling numbers out of the air.

Still, we long-term investors know that we have to do our own research, come to our own conclusions, and make our own buy/sell decisions.

So can we do any better, looking more closely at valuation measures?

Stock valuation

Today’s forecasts put Rolls shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of a bit over 31. If the real worth is no more than the FTSE 100 average, that could signal a 50% price fall to around 275p. Hmm, maybe I see where the broker bears are coming from.

But then, I’d say Rolls-Royce is far from average, with strong earnings growth expected.

That growth could drop the P/E to 24 by 2026. At GE Aerospace in the US, we see a 2026 P/E of 28. US-listed shares usually trade at higher P/E multiples, so maybe that means Rolls isn’t such a bargain.

The future

Will I buy? At today’s price I’d need to be more enthusiastic about the bullish possibilities, especially as I’m less uncertain about many other stocks. But that could change if we get any dips.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

