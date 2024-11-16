Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 shares yield under 4%. Here’s why that matters!

FTSE 100 shares yield under 4%. Here’s why that matters!

A higher dividend yield and share price growth do not necessarily come together. So, why is this writer happy to own FTSE 100 shares that have fallen in value?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own quite a few FTSE 100 shares with juicy yields. British American Tobacco, Legal & General, and M&G (LSE: MNG) all offer a dividend yield higher than 8% right now, for example.

But that is more than double the current average for shares in the flagship blue-chip index of British shares.

So, ought I to tack to the average – or find shares that offer an exceptional yield?

Dividends – and the rest

Of course, the prospect of earning £8 or more each year for every £100 I invest today is attractive.

Not only do those three shares each yield above 8%, but none has cut its dividend in recent years.

When it comes to price movement, though, things look less rosy.

Over the past five years, the FTSE 100 index has moved up 11%. The British American share price has climbed by under 1% during that period. Legal and General and M&G are down by 21% and 12%. Ouch (though, thanks for the dividends along the way)!

Limited growth opportunities?

In one sense, that might be unsurprising. Mature companies often pay generous dividends in the absence of growth opportunities on which to spend their spare cash.

But while I think that is a fairish description of British American, both Legal & General and M&G operate in an industry with simply enormous demand that I think may keep growing over time.

So, what should I do?

The power of compounding

Perhaps the answer is “nothing”.

Simply by hanging onto my shares – and reinvesting the dividends – I hope I could potentially do very well financially.

With an average FTSE 100 yield of 3.6% right now, if I compounded £10,000 at that level for 20 years, I would end up with a portfolio valued at more than twice that amount.

Not bad. But what if I compounded my £10k at 10%, the current M&G yield? After the same period of time, my shareholding ought to be worth over £67,000.

Making smart choices

In practice, how things will turn out in future is unknown.

Yes, M&G benefits from operating in a market with large, resilient demand. Yes, its strong brand helps it tap into that demand. Yes, its expertise in asset management helps the firm set itself apart from upstarts.

But what if weak performance by its asset managers leads to clients withdrawing funds? We have seen such outflows from M&G often and in the long term, they are a risk to profitability.

Still, I am happy to own M&G shares as part of a diversified portfolio. By doing that, I aim not just to beat but to smash the average FTSE 100 yield.

Does that matter? If it means I can move towards my financial goals faster, then I think the answer is a resounding “yes“!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

