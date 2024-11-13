Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 28%, can the easyJet share price keep rising?

Up 28%, can the easyJet share price keep rising?

The easyJet share price has gained altitude over one year but plunged over five. Is now an attractive time for this writer to buy the shares?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: easyJet plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past year has seen easyJet (LSE: EZJ) report strong demand and bring back its dividend. Over 12 months, the easyJet share price has grown 28%.

Where might things go from here – and should I invest?

Strong performance and robust demand

At the interim results stage in May, easyJet reported good news on customer demand.

Passenger numbers were up 11% compared to the same period the prior year. Revenue jumped 23% to £3.3bn. Meanwhile, headline costs (that is, costs excluding one-offs) grew more slowly, by 17%.

Still, there was a headline loss before tax of £350m. That is substantial, especially given that the company that has a market capitalisation of less than £4bn.

Summer is the peak season for airlines like easyJet and the company expected a strong season to boost earnings strongly. Last year’s net income came in at £324m. That means that the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 11. If the company delivers on its expected earnings growth then the prospective P/E ratio will be lower still.

Since the interim results, a further quarterly trading statement showed strong passenger numbers and improved headline profit compared to the same quarter last year. On top of that, the formerly indebted company reported a net cash position at the end of the first half.   

easyJet shares don’t look expensive to me

Given the airline’s recent performance, I do not think the easyJet share price is high. If the business keeps performing well, I reckon it could go higher.

It has a strong brand and proven business model. It has net cash and expects to be profitable this year. The valuation relative to earnings looks cheap – and the dividend has been brought back.

Still, I am not tempted to buy. If I had invested £1,000 in easyJet shares five years ago, my holding would now be worth a little less than £480, even after the strong performance over the past 12 months. On top of that, having bought when the business was paying a regular dividend, I would then have seen those passive income streams dry up unexpectedly for a number of years.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of what will happen next in the stock market. But the reasons for easyJet’s performance over the past five years reflect ongoing risks I see in the aviation industry.

Demand is hard to predict. It can be affected by a weak economy and decimated by events outside a carrier’s control, from health-related travel restrictions to a terrorist attack.

That is not an attractive business model to me. I do not think the current easyJet share price, cheap though it seems, offers me a sufficient margin of safety as an investor should some of those risks come to pass, as I expect they will at some point in the coming years (though potentially not for a long time). So, I have no plans to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I sell my FTSE All-Share index fund and buy a S&P 500 tracker instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to invest more money in the S&P 500, after a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt-cheap BT shares after the recent pullback?

| Harvey Jones

BT shares were on the up but now they're sliding again after the board trimmed full-year guidance. Now Harvey Jones…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BAE Systems shares at 1,350p?

| Ben McPoland

BAE Systems shares have had a fantastic run since early 2022, yet still don't appear overvalued. Is it now time…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

7% yield and a cheap valuation! Is this one of the best shares to buy this month?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking for cheap shares to buy. This one has a 7% dividend yield, so is it…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares for the big dividend before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

This year's price weakness has left National Grid shares on what looks like a tempting valuation. I hope it doesn't…

Read more »

Investing Articles

There are now 5,000 ISA millionaires! See the surprising UK dividend shares they’re buying

| Harvey Jones

The number of ISA millionaires is growing all the time and guess what? They're really into blue-chip dividend shares listed…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Down 38% in weeks! Time to snap up NIO stock?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock's more than doubled in value over the past five years but has been on a wild ride lately.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA to help build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Read how our writer thinks about turning a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA into a bigger pot by taking a…

Read more »