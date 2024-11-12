Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » If I’d invested £5k in a FTSE tracker fund after the pandemic crash, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £5k in a FTSE tracker fund after the pandemic crash, here’s what I’d have now

Jon Smith explains the extent of his potential gains if he’d invested in a FTSE tracker fund during the Covid crisis, but flags up a key point.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

During the first quarter of 2020, Covid-19 was starting to get serious. The escalations related to pandemic lockdowns caused a stock market crash during February and March that year. At that time, the extent of the drop caused some long-term investors to snap up FTSE stocks. So if I had done the same in April 2020, here’s what I’d have now.

Assessing the return

I’m going to assume that I invested £5k in the iShares Core FTSE 100 (LSE:ISF) at the start of April 2020. The index tracker is the largest in the UK, with net assets of £11.2bn.

In the period between then and now, the tracker fund’s up 75%! So my £5k would currently be worth £8,750. This is in a period of around four and a half years, so even if I split the return up into an approximate annual figure, it’s easily in the double digits. Over the past year, the stock’s up 15%.

The fund tries to mimic the performance of the FTSE 100 benchmark. The largest stocks by market cap in the index will therefore be allocated the most money in the fund. Further, it currently has 100 holdings (which makes sense) and has a beta of 1. Beta’s a measure of sensitivity of a stock or fund movements in response to the index (in this case the FTSE 100). So as I’d expect, the beta of 1 means the fund moves perfectly in tandem with the FTSE 100.

The other side of the coin

My unrealised profit from buying the tracker fund looks juicy. Yet there are arguments both for and against making this move. On the one hand, the fund provides me with complete diversification. During the market crash, it could have been difficult to figure out which specific stocks to buy. So buying the tracker to replicate the whole index was a safer choice.

However, my returns could have been larger if I’d been an active stock picker. For example, I could have seen how beaten down the Rolls-Royce share price was, as the civil aerospace division struggled to generate business. If I had purchased just Rolls-Royce shares in April 2020, I’d be up over 600%!

This might be an extreme example, but when I look at other stocks that are in the leisure, travel, tourism and similar sectors, there are plenty of other cases of large gains. Granted, these would have been higher risk investments at the time. But I still could have diversified some of my risk via holding a range of ideas from these different sectors. Also, the companies in question are large-cap names, so we’re not talking about small firms.

My key takeaways

The gains from the tracker show that over time, the stock market does recover from a crash. It highlights to me that even though it serves a good purpose, I’m not going to invest now in the iShares Core FTSE 100. Rather, I’m going to continue buying specific stocks that I think can outperform the index in general.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing For Beginners

3 ways I’m trying to future-proof my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through different measures including targeting dividend shares to help his Stocks and Shares ISA for next year.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla stock, MicroStrategy: here’s what Hargreaves Lansdown investors bought last week

| Dr. James Fox

MicroStrategy and Tesla stock were among the most popular investments last week as Donald Trump boosted markets with his election…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where could the Shell share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts think

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Shell share price is dropping as industry uncertainty rises, yet the business is beating expectations! So is this secretly…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Where might the easyJet share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The easyJet share price is up 25% in three months with another predicted 56% on the horizon, according to analyst…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Where might the Tesla share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what experts say

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Tesla share price is up 1,000% over the last five years, but can this upward momentum continue? Here are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where might the Tesco share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what experts think

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Tesco share price is climbing by double digits, but can the stock maintain its momentum into 2025? Here are…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

What are the best under-the-radar UK AI shares for me to buy before 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ‘best’ AI shares to buy are very expensive, yet two UK companies have fallen under investors’ radars, offering far…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in an S&P 500 index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian looks at the S&P 500 index's performance over the last five years. Has an index fund been a…

Read more »