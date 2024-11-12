Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As BT’s share price drops 8%, should I buy more?

As BT’s share price drops 8%, should I buy more?

BT’s share price looks a bargain to me on several key stock measurements, offering a high yield as well, supported by strong earnings prospects.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT’s (LSE: BT.A) share price has dropped 8% from its 26 September 12-month traded high of £1.52. Much of this came around the time of its H1 results released on 7 November.

Were the results that bad?

The key message for me from the H1 numbers is that BT can increase its earnings even when revenues drop.

Specifically, revenue fell 3% year on year to £10.1bn. However, earnings rose 1%, to £4.1bn. The discrepancy is mainly due to ongoing cost-cutting, which saw £433m gross annualised savings during H1.

Looking ahead, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile company reduced its full-year revenue forecast from flat to down 1%-2%. This reflects anticipated weaker demand in the corporate and public sectors. 

However, it kept earnings and free cash flow guidance unchanged at around £8.2bn and £1.5bn, respectively. Consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase 13.54% a year to end-2027.

Are the shares undervalued?

To ascertain whether the stock is underpriced, I examine stock valuation measures I have found most useful over the years.

On the first of these – the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E)– BT shares trade at only 17.9. This is cheap compared to the 19.6 average of its competitor group.

The same can be said of its price-to-book ratio of just 1.1 against a competitor average of 1.5. And it is true as well on the price-to-sales ratio, where BT trades at only 0.7. This compares to the 1.2 average of its competitors.

To work out what this means in share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. This used other analysts’ figures and my own and shows the stock to be 66% undervalued at its £1.40 price.

So the fair value for BT shares is theoretically £4.12. They may go higher or lower than that, given the vagaries of the market, of course. But it again underlines to me how much of a bargain they might be right now.

The bonus of a good yield

It is growth in earnings that ultimately powers not just a firm’s share price higher but its dividend too.

Last year, BT paid a total of 8p a share, giving a yield of 5.7% on the present share price. This compares to the FTSE 100’s current average yield of 3.6%.

However, the firm increased this year’s interim dividend by 3.9%, from 2.31p to 2.4p. If this were applied to the whole payout then it would increase to 8.31p this year. This would generate a yield of 5.9% right now.

Analysts forecast that next year this will rise once more – to 8.35p. This would give a yield of 6%.

Will I buy more stock?

I have thought for some time that BT shares are very undervalued and offer a good yield, which is why I bought them.

A risk in the firm is the intense competition in both its mobile and broadband businesses. This may squeeze its profit margins.

However, its strong earnings growth prospects should drive the share price much higher over time, I think. They should also push the dividend up long-term as well.

Consequently, I will be buying more BT shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

After falling 87% in 45 months, could Dr Martens be a winning value stock?

| James Beard

Ahead of its half-year results due to be released later this month, our writer considers whether this FTSE 250 icon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget the FTSE 100! Here are 3 dividend shares to consider for a great passive income

| Royston Wild

If searching for ways to supercharge a passive income portfolio, these non-Footsie dividend shares are worth a closer look, says…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 41% and 17%, these FTSE 250 shares still look like bargains to me!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 250 shares to buy at rock-bottom prices? Here are two Royston Wild thinks deserve close…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: November’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a £23k second income with £300 a month

| Royston Wild

If I was building a shares portfolio today, here's how I'd go about it. With these strategies I stand a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla stock, MicroStrategy: here’s what Hargreaves Lansdown investors bought last week

| Dr. James Fox

MicroStrategy and Tesla stock were among the most popular investments last week as Donald Trump boosted markets with his election…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 AI stock worth considering now Stocks and Shares ISAs are safe!

| John Fieldsend

The Budget brought good news for those of us with Stocks and Shares ISAs! I’ve been looking at this one…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Growth Shares

Up 41% in 1 year, I’m buying more of this growth trust for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

A great performance over the last 12 months has pushed our writer to buy more of a very exciting investment…

Read more »