3 ways I'm trying to future-proof my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025 right now

3 ways I’m trying to future-proof my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025 right now

Jon Smith runs through different measures including targeting dividend shares to help his Stocks and Shares ISA for next year.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
My Stocks and Shares ISA is a great tax-efficient way for me to invest. Incredibly, we’re halfway through November, which means that I start turning some of my focus to next year. Based on the potential events and uncertainty in the year ahead, here are some ways I’m trying to protect my portfolio before year end.

Looking at potential winners

I own some Bitcoin and other crypto coins. These have done well this year, especially in the short term as the US election results have pushed them even higher. Given the progress made on launching Bitcoin ETFs this year, it’s now easier for me to look to hold these funds in my ISA. Of course, there are also stock options such as Coinbase, which is a crypto market exchange.

With ETFs becoming more popular and easy to access, I’m looking at getting some more crypto exposure (which I can hold for the long term) to help potentially future-proof my ISA (although I have to accept that future-proofing isn’t guaranteed).

Building up income ideas

Another way I’m trying to help my ISA is via buying more dividend shares. The Bank of England committee cut interest rates again last week. I think more rate cuts are coming in 2025. In fact, I think that by this time next year, the base rate could be at 4% or even slightly lower. The average FTSE 100 dividend yield is currently 3.67%. Yet there are plenty of good options in the 6%-8% bucket.

A good example of a stock I like right now is Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND). It’s the largest commercial development and property investment firm in the UK. The share price is down a modest 1% in the past year, with a current dividend yield of 6.71%.

Not only can I look to try and lock in this yield now (assuming future dividends stay the same), but I should be able to benefit as interest rates fall. This is because lower rates make it cheaper for the business to finance new property purchases. This should help to reduce anticipated costs for next year.

Of course, cheaper financing can be seen as a risk as other property companies could offer stiffer competition on sites that Landsec management wants to buy. Yet with a portfolio worth £8.7bn and a track record of 40 years in the FTSE 100, I think the firm can hold its own.

Planning finances

Finally, I’m looking at my personal cash flow. The ISA year runs from April to April. I have a £20k cap on how much I can invest within this period. Although I’m nowhere near this limit right now, I want to try and plan to see what I expect to invest over the next six months.

After all, I don’t want to be in a position where I see a great opportunity and either don’t have any spare money or have somehow breached the £20k limit!

Jon Smith has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

