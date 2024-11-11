Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E of just 7.1, this FTSE 100 bank stock still looks a bargain to me

With a P/E of just 7.1, this FTSE 100 bank stock still looks a bargain to me

This FTSE 100 ‘Big Four’ bank posted strong Q3 results despite falling UK interest rates, has a good yield and looks undervalued against its peers.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 ‘Big Four’ UK bank NatWest (LSE: NWG) have risen 95% from their 13 November 12-month traded low of £1.95.

Such a rise might make some investors think the stock cannot rise much further. Others might believe it signals much greater gains to come from the shares.

Neither approach is optimal for securing high investment returns over time, in my experience as a former investment bank trader.

In my view, the only question worth asking in such a situation is whether there is any value left in the stock.

How does the value look here?

My starting point in ascertaining the value of any share is examining key measures I have found most useful over the years.

On the first of these – the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) – NatWest currently trades at just 7.1. This is bottom of its competitor banks, which have an average P/E of 7.7. So it looks cheap on this basis.

To nail down how this looks in share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows NatWest shares are potentially 55% undervalued at their present price of £3.80. 

Therefore, a fair price is £8.44, although they may go lower or higher than that of course, given market unpredictability.

Does the business look strong?

A key risk for NatWest, in my view, is declining net interest income (NII) as UK interest rates fall. This is the difference in the money it makes from interest paid on deposits and charged on loans. Indeed, in the first nine months of this year, its NII fell 1.2%, to £8.3bn.

However, its Q3 results released on 25 October showed an 8% year-on-year increase to £2.9bn. This resulted from an overall rise in its lending and deposit business. More specifically, net loans increased by £8.4bn in the quarter, while deposits increased by £2.2bn.

Overall, NatWest’s profit in Q3 came in at £1.67bn, beating analysts’ expectations of £1.5bn.

As a result, it upgraded its profit guidance for 2024 to £14.4bn from £14bn. It did the same for its return on tangible equity – to 15%+ from 14%+.  This is the same as return on equity except that it excludes intangible elements such as goodwill.

Rising dividend forecasts

In 2023, the bank paid a total dividend of 17p, which yields 4.5% on the current £3.80 share price.

However, it increased its 2024 interim by 9%, to 6p from 5.5p. If this were applied to its entire dividend this year then the total payout would be 18.53p. Based on the present share price, this would yield 4.9%. The average yield on the FTSE 100 is 3.6%.

That said, analysts forecast the dividend in 2025 will increase to 19.7p and in 2026 to 22.8p.

Given the present share price, these would give respective yields of 5.2% and 6%.

My investment view

I already hold shares in NatWest, bought at a much lower price, so I am very happy with my holding.

If I did not have it I would buy the stock today for its strong growth prospects, undervaluation and rising dividend potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Where might the Tesco share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what experts think

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Tesco share price is climbing by double digits, but can the stock maintain its momentum into 2025? Here are…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

What are the best under-the-radar UK AI shares for me to buy before 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ‘best’ AI shares to buy are very expensive, yet two UK companies have fallen under investors’ radars, offering far…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k to target a 7% dividend yield and passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian outlines the tactics he’d use to build a high-dividend-yield portfolio that could earn him tremendous passive income in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in an S&P 500 index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian looks at the S&P 500 index's performance over the last five years. Has an index fund been a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 terrific FTSE 250 stock I’m buying in November without hesitation

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This well-known FTSE 250 stock’s generated over 500% in returns since 2014, but this growth could be just the tip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where might the FTSE 100 go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts think

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100’s up almost 24% since last November! But the big question now is, what could happen next? Here…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in Legal & General shares, how much passive income could I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Legal & General is a popular dividend stock that British passive income investors love. Our writer calculates how much a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a £20k+ passive income by investing just £50 per week!

| Royston Wild

With the right approach, it really is possible for investors to build a healthy passive income for life. Here's how…

Read more »