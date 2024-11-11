Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 16%+, here’s 2 unloved FTSE 100 shares for savvy investors to consider!

Down 16%+, here’s 2 unloved FTSE 100 shares for savvy investors to consider!

These FTSE 100 shares have slumped in the past six months. Royston Wild thinks long-term investors should pay them close attention.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 shares are on sale right now. Here’s why I think dip buyers should have a close look at them.

Antofagasta

Investing in mining stocks like Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) can be an uncomfortable ride at times. Profits are highly sensitive to the price of the underlying commodity or commodities they produce, which can slump on signs of rising supply or sinking demand.

Unfortunately for Antofagasta, it’s also disappointed on the production front in 2024, causing its share price to slip even more sharply. In July, it warned on full-year output because of lower ore grades and recoveries at its Centinela project.

Antofagasta vs copper prices.
Source: TradingView

Market sentiment towards the mining giant could remain weak, too, if production issues continue and China’s economy keeps spluttering. But as a long-term investor, I think recent weakness represents a dip buying opportunity.

While down almost a quarter since 11 May, Antofagasta’s share price is up 94% over the past five years. Over that time it’s outperformed the broader copper price, which has risen 63% over that time.

It reflects investor optimism over the long-term copper share price and the FTSE firm’s potential to capitalise on this. It’s the world’s fifth-biggest red metal producer, and huge investment in key mines (like Los Pelambres) means mineral resources have leapt since 2019.

They now sit at a whopping 2.5bn tonnes.

Expansion is continuing at current mines, and Antofagasta has a string of exploration projects in Chile and the broader Americas region. It could be one of the best ways to capitalise on the growing green economy.

Associated British Foods

Budget clothes retailer and food supplier Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) also operates in a fast-growing market. Like Antofagasta, its share price has also slumped due to recent market issues, and is down 16% over six months.

ABF plummeted in September after saying wet weather dampened sales at Primark. It was therefore tipping a 3.1% like-for-like sales decline for July to September, worsening from a 0.6% drop in the prior quarter.

Poor weather, combined with stark market competition, are constant threats to clothing retailers. Yet despite this, I believe the FTSE firm merits a close look from patient investors.

Demand for so-called fast fashion continues to strengthen. And this is helping to drive ABF’s profits through the roof. Adjusted operating profit at Primark leapt 51% in the last financial year (to September), driving profit at group level 32% higher.

Primark is effectively expanding its store network across the US and Europe to capitalise on this market opportunity. As the chart shows, sales have risen strongly for years since the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.

ABF's sales
Source: TradingView

And ABF thinks its store rollout plan should keep paying off. It’s expecting new stores “[will] contribute around 4% to 5% per annum to Primark’s total sales growth for the foreseeable future“.

Given its exceptional record of execution and strong brand power, I expect ABF’s shares to rebound sharply following recent weakness. Trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 12 times, I think it’s a great stock to consider buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 AI stock worth considering now Stocks and Shares ISAs are safe!

| John Fieldsend

The Budget brought good news for those of us with Stocks and Shares ISAs! I’ve been looking at this one…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Growth Shares

Up 41% in 1 year, I’m buying more of this growth trust for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

A great performance over the last 12 months has pushed our writer to buy more of a very exciting investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons to like the Legal & General dividend

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of reasons why he likes the Legal & General dividend as a source of passive…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Down 15%, but the FTSE 100’s J Sainsbury has a dividend yield over 5%!

| Kevin Godbold

Is it time to consider shares in FTSE 100 supermarket chain J Sainsbury for a potentially enduring stream of chunky…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
US Stock

Should I buy Palantir stock for my ISA after a 200% gain?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has cash to deploy within his ISA. Should he buy Palantir shares for more exposure to the artificial…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to consider following the US election result

| Mark David Hartley

UK shares are inevitably affected by changes across the pond as many FTSE companies do business in the US. Our…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Shares in this FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat are trading at a record low multiple

| Stephen Wright

With a spectacular record of dividend growth and shares trading at an unusually low multiple, income investors should take note…

Read more »

Small-Cap Shares

This penny stock invests in start-ups. Here’s why I think it could surge

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how smart investments in young companies could help this penny stock's share price jump in the coming…

Read more »