Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £200 a month to target a yearly passive income of £1,950

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a yearly passive income of £1,950

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d invest in blue-chip dividend shares over the long term to build up his lucrative passive income streams.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in blue-chip shares that pay their owners regular dividends is exactly my definition of passive income. I earn money and do not need to work for it.

Using this approach need not be expensive. If I had a spare £200 to tuck away each month, here is how I would put it to work in the stock market on my behalf!

Getting into the savings habit

First I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA and start putting the money in each month. I believe saving a set amount on a regular basis can be a positive financial habit to get into.

The money would soon start adding up to the point that I could start buying shares. Before doing that though, I would take some time to learn about important concepts such as valuation and how dividends are funded.

Dividends are never guaranteed to last, so I would want to buy into reasonably priced firms I felt confident could maintain their payouts.

An example of one share I’d buy

As an example, consider one share I would buy more of for passive income if I had spare money to invest. It is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN), which I already hold in my portfolio.

The FTSE 100 financial services provider is focused on the retirement-linked market. That is large and likely to remain that way for decades. It has a number of strengths that help it compete, from an iconic brand to a large customer base.

That has helped it be consistently profitable in recent years. It has also raised its dividend annually for most of the past 15 years and set out plans to keep doing so, albeit at a lower rate than before.

Currently the dividend yield is 9.5%, meaning that if the dividend is maintained at its current level then investing £1,000 today ought to earn me £95 annually in passive income.

Remembering the risks

Still, the reduced rate of increase points to risks. For example, if an economic downturn leads policyholders to withdraw funds, Legal & General could see profits fall.

That is the sort of risks (and every share has some) that explain why I always keep my portfolio diversified across different shares.

That 9.5% is an unusually high yield and well above the average for Legal & General’s FTSE 100 peers. But if I chose the right shares I think I could achieve an average of, say, 6% while sticking to proven blue-chip firms.

If I did that, my first year’s investment of £2,400 ought to earn me annual passive income of £144. But I could build that by keeping up my £200 monthly investment habit and also reinvesting my dividends. That simple but financially powerful move is known as compounding.

By putting aside £200 a month and compounding at 6% annually, after a decade I would have a portfolio worth over £32,000. At an average yield of 6% that should earn me passive income of £1,950 per year, or around £163 per month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Investing £100k in this share could add £1.2m to my SIPP valuation!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a FTSE 100 share that he thinks could potentially transform the long-term performance of a SIPP.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Down 15% this week! Is there a fresh opportunity in this dividend gem with an 8% yield?

| Mark David Hartley

After a trading update shaved 15% of the price, our writer considers if ITV's 8% yield still makes the FTSE…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here’s my top pick from the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to the S&P 500, Stephen Wright thinks investors don’t have to look far to find an opportunity…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At 209%, the Warren Buffett Indicator says the stock market’s strongly overvalued. Is a crash coming?

| Mark David Hartley

An indicator named after world-famous investor Warren Buffett is rapidly increased this year. Here's what it could mean for global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons why Wise is one of the UK’s best growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

The UK market isn’t particularly known for its growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks international payment platform Wise is one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to look again at UK shares?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why October’s Budget has led him to question his commitment to some UK shares. But what should…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, a regular savings plan, and a decent long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to build…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »