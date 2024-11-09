Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia shares through to 2026!

Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia shares through to 2026!

Nvidia shares continue to go from strength to strength. Is the tech giant a rock-solid stock for growth investors to consider? Or could it crash?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) arguably one of the US stock market’s most exciting growth shares. It’s soared more than 200% in value over the past year as the buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) has rolled on.

Yet the business — whose high-power graphic processing units (GPUs) are helping fuel the AI boom — is also highly vulnerable to tough economic conditions. Revenues can dry up when companies and consumers feel the pinch.

But the outlook for Nvidia is sunny for at least the next three years, according to City analysts. Their earnings forecasts are shown below:

YearEarnings per shareAnnual growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
2024284.23 US cents136%49.2 times
2025405.77 US cents43%34.5 times
2026472.08 US cents16%29.6 times

Of course, real-world profits can fall short of estimates, so numbers aren’t guaranteed. But then Nvidia also has a knack of posting forecast-beating results.

So how realistic are current profits projections? And should I buy Nvidia shares for my portfolio?

The bull case

As I say, the chipbuilder has a strong record of surpassing market expectations. Its second-quarter trading statement showed sales and underlying operating profit up 122% and 116% respectively year on year.

Amazingly, this was the seventh straight quarter in which results beat forecasts. Hardware demand for AI applications continued to surge, meaning Data Center sales leapt 154% from the same 2023 period.

AI’s the pillar around which investors flock to the chipbuilder. But there are other reasons to be bullish too, from the growth of cryptocurrency mining and gaming, to rising demand for cloud and high-powered computing.

Nvidia’s earnings could receive a boost too from Donald Trump’s return as US president. Looser regulations in areas like AI could give growth an extra shot in the arm. The firm may also indirectly benefit from new environmental standards that boost sectors like crypto and data centres.

The bear case

Nvidia’s canny ability of smashing forecasts also presents a problem. Investors expect stunning growth every time it updates the market, and if this doesn’t happen the share price can fall.

This happened following its second-quarter update in August. Sure, trading numbers trumped estimates, but Nvidia didn’t obliterate them as it’s done before. And so the share price dropped.

The business faces obstacles that mean the era of staggering growth may be behind us. Supply chain issues remain a strong possibility, while competition’s also increasing from other chipbuilders.

As mentioned at the top, the tech firm’s profits are also highly cyclical, leaving it in danger of a fresh economic downturn. Following Trump’s election victory, and with it the possibility of rising inflation and trade wars, this threat may have intensified.

The verdict

I believe Nvidia looks in good shape to grow earnings strongly in the short term and beyond. While it’s seen as a beacon for AI, it stands to gain substantially from growing global digitalisation more broadly.

Having said that, I have strong reservations about buying the chipmaker myself. And this is chiefly down to its enormous valuation.

Nvidia’s share price trades on a forward P/E ratio of almost 50 times. This is far ahead of the broader tech sector. And it fails to properly reflect those profits risks I’ve described as well.

On balance, I’d rather find other shares to buy for the AI revolution.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At 209%, the Warren Buffett Indicator says the stock market’s strongly overvalued. Is a crash coming?

| Mark David Hartley

An indicator named after world-famous investor Warren Buffett is rapidly increased this year. Here's what it could mean for global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons why Wise is one of the UK’s best growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

The UK market isn’t particularly known for its growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks international payment platform Wise is one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to look again at UK shares?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why October’s Budget has led him to question his commitment to some UK shares. But what should…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, a regular savings plan, and a decent long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to build…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be on 1 January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has been very volatile in recent weeks. Dr James Fox believes we could see more movement…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 no-brainer share I’d buy when the stock market crashes again

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Another stock market crash is inevitable, but when it eventually happens, instead of panicking, I’ll be buying shares in this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,800 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Reliable, long-term, high-dividend yields are the secret to building a large passive income stream. And this unloved stock might do…

Read more »