Recently released: October’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“Today’s recommendation… boasts many of the traits we look for in a potential Hidden Winner. It has a founder with skin in the game running things, an impressive organic growth record, and a strong recurring revenue profile.”

Mark Stones, Hidden Winners

October’s recommendation:

