Recently released: October’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.
Read More
The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.
Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK
In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.
October’s recommendation:
Redacted
Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!