£6,000 in savings? Here's how I'd aim to turn that into £1,032 a month of passive income!

A small investment in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can generate big passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Passive income is money made from minimal effort. I aim to maximise this to further reduce my working commitments, aged over 50 as I am.

The best way I have found to do so is by investing in shares that pay high dividends. And one of my top stocks in this regard remains the FTSE 100 investment management firm M&G (LSE: MNG).

How much passive income can be made?

In 2023, it paid a 19.7p dividend. On the current share price of £1.95, this yields 10.1%.

By comparison, the average yield of the FTSE 100 is just 3.5% and of the FTSE 250 only 3.3%.

So, £6,000 (just over half the average UK savings amount) would generate £606 in dividends in the first year. On the same average yield, these payouts would rise to £6,060 over 10 years – more than doubling the initial investment. And over 30 years on the same average yield, the dividends paid would be £18,180.

The miracle of dividend compounding

This is a lot better than could be made from a standard UK savings account. But it could be even higher if the dividends were used to buy more M&G shares.

This is known as ‘dividend compounding’ and is a similar idea to letting interest accumulate in a bank account.

Doing this on the same average 10.1% yield would generate £10,404 in dividend payments after 10 years, not £6,060. After 30 years on the same basis, the dividend payments would increase to £116,619 rather than £18,180.

Adding the initial £6,000 investment would make the M&G investment worth £122,619.

Based on the same 10.1% average yield, this would generate £12,385 in passive income every year or £1,032 each month.

Are these high dividends sustainable?

Ultimately, a firm’s earnings drives its dividends (and share price). A risk here for M&G is the high degree of competition in the sector that might squeeze its profit margins. Another is a resurgence in the cost of living that might cause customers to close their accounts.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow a stunning 28.5% a year to the end of 2026.

Consequently, the forecasts are also for a rise in its dividends over the period. Specifically, projections are for dividends of 20.1p this year, 20.6p next year, and 21.3p in 2026.

On the current £1.95 share price, this gives respective yields of 10.3%, 10.6%, and 10.9%.

Is the stock undervalued as well?

If I ever wanted to sell the stock, I would not want to do so at a loss, of course. To reduce the chances of this happening, I only ever buy shares that look undervalued compared to their competitors.

A key measure I use to ascertain this is the price-to-book ratio. M&G currently trades at just 1.2 on this measure against an average 3.5 for comparable firms. So it is cheap on this basis.

To ascertain how cheap in cash terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. This shows the stock is 52% undervalued at its present price.

Therefore, a fair value for the shares is £4.06. although they may go lower or higher, given market unpredictability.

Given its very high yield, extreme undervaluation, and exceptional earning growth prospects, I will be buying more of the stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

