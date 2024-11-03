Member Login
How I’d invest within a SIPP to target a 7% dividend yield

Zaven Boyrazian explains the steps he’d take to target a high-yield, income-generating SIPP for 2024 and beyond by investing in quality dividend shares.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting money aside in a Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can drastically improve an investor’s quality of life when retirement comes knocking. Apart from providing a tax-efficient way to build a sizable pension pot, investors can leverage the power of dividend stocks to establish a chunky retirement income stream.

With that in mind, let’s explore how I’d aim to build an income SIPP generating a generous 7% annual dividend yield.

Avoid high-yield stocks

Historically, the FTSE 100‘s offered investors an average dividend yield of around 4% a year. This figure often fluctuates alongside the stock market, and it currently sits at around 3.6%. Nevertheless, when picking individual income opportunities rather than investing in an index tracker, it’s possible to own shares that offer considerably more.

Right now, Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) currently offers a jaw-dropping 10.5% yield. That’s more than my target of 7%, so surely that makes it a terrific addition to my SIPP? Not necessarily.

It’s important to remember that yields are a function of both dividends and share prices. And right now, neither looks secure for Phoenix. The insurance titan has seen its market capitalisation tumble by a third over the last five years. And while dividends have continued to climb during this period, there’s growing concern that the gravy train may soon come to an end.

Historically, the insurance business has grown through a niche strategy of buying/issuing redundant life insurance contracts and letting them run. This translated into a lovely amount of insurance premium income with minimal amounts of claims from customers.

Sadly, this strategy’s delivered increasingly lower levels of growth as it’s becoming far less effective now that Phoenix has grown significantly. As such, management’s decided to completely change strategies, which will result in Phoenix getting into direct competition with industry titans like Aviva.

Focus on dividend growth

Right now, there’s brewing uncertainty about Phoenix’s ability to stand up to significantly higher levels of competition. That’s one of the main reasons why the shares have been sliding.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Phoenix defies expectations and continues to thrive. And if that does happen, then today’s 10% yield looks like a bargain. But sadly, this is a fairly significant risk. And it’s one that many high-yield dividend opportunities tend to share.

That’s why some of the best income opportunities haven’t been the firms with the highest yields but rather those with the ability to consistently hike dividends over time. Companies with proven business models that generate plenty of excess cash are often able to increase shareholder payouts continuously. And after years of hiking payouts a relatively modest yield can transform into something far more impressive.

Therefore, when aiming to earn a 7% dividend yield in a SIPP, I’d focus my capital on the businesses that can grow payouts over time rather than those offering risky yields today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

