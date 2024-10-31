Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’ll find shares to buy for 7%+ yields this November

How I’ll find shares to buy for 7%+ yields this November

Christopher Ruane outlines the approach he is taking when looking for shares to buy for his portfolio that can potentially earn him serious passive income.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a lot of UK shares still offering what seems like good value, that can mean opportunity for an investor with an eye on passive income. Even in the top flight FTSE 100 index of blue-chip British shares, there are currently yields of 7%, 8%, 9%, and even 10% on offer. With such an array of choices, how can one find the right shares to buy?

Every investor is different, but here is the approach I will be taking in November.

Know what you’re looking for!

When I look for high-yield shares to buy, the first thing I do is ignore the yield!

That might sound counterintuitive. But it is important to remember, always, that no dividend is ever guaranteed to last.

Sometimes, when a company looks like it may do worse in future than now, its share price falls. That can mean the yield gets higher and higher due to the falling share price. Then, sometimes, the dividend gets cut. The yield falls back to earth (sometimes to zero) and the dividend cut can also lead to investors dumping their shares, sending the price down yet further.

So, my approach is to look for great companies I expect to keep generating sizeable free cash flows. I also consider their valuation, including how much, if any debt, they carry on the balance sheet. Only if I find a company I like at a price I also like do I then consider yield.

Think about the source of dividends

In that situation, I turn to considering whether the business is likely to keep on generating enough free cash flows to support its dividend – and whether the board looks likely to do so.

After all, free cash flows can be used for share buybacks, building the business, or a host of other uses. They will not necessarily be used for to pay dividends to shareholders.

As an example, consider Ithaca Energy. On paper it has a current dividend yield of 31%. Such a high yield automatically raises a red flag for me.

Ithaca has already seen a big dividend cut this year, but still has a juicy yield. But in the first half, total production fell 30% year on year and net cash flow from operating activities fell 19%. The volatile energy market could mean bigger, smaller, or even no dividends down the line, I reckon.

Focus on quality and a proven business model

By contrast, consider a share like Aviva (LSE: AV).

It operates in the insurance market. I think that benefits from long-term demand as well as good forward visibility.

That is not to say that prices cannot move around. Insurance is competitive and, although policy prices have soared in recent years, they could fall sharply if a rival decides to try and boost market share by competing on price. Given Aviva’s higher dependence on its core UK market than a few years ago when its business was more internationally diversified, I see that as a risk.

But I think Aviva, with its 7.6% dividend yield, is a share investors in search of passive income should consider buying.

It has a large customer base, strong brands, and has streamlined its business in a way I think could help it grow long-term profits. All for a price-to-earnings ratio of just nine.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 85% but with a P/E of just over 8! Has the Barclays share price jumped the shark?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the rocketing Barclays share price. Now he's wondering if there is something a little bit…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

After crashing 13% in a day, is Smith & Nephew now a ‘no-brainer’ value stock?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 share plunged today, leaving our writer to wonder if there's an enticing value stock staring him right…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 47% but with a P/E of just 4.97! Is the IAG share price an unmissable bargain today?

| Harvey Jones

The IAG share price has been baffling writer Harvey Jones for ages. Is it finally time for him to add…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Up just 3% this year, what’s going on with Tesla stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock surged 20% in a single day this month but since the start of 2024 it has moved only…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

The National Grid dividend doesn’t attract me – here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

The National Grid dividend yield is well over 5% and the utility has consistently raised its annual payout per share.…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Down 10% in a month! Is the Greggs share price finally back in bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been keeping regular tabs on the Greggs share price to see if he can spot an opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These stocks could be my favourite FTSE 100 October fallers

| Alan Oscroft

As the FTSE 100 has gone off the boil a little in October, I think it could be throwing up…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

As Smith & Nephew shares tumble, is it time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Smith & Nephew shares led the FTSE 100 loser board this morning after a trading update. Does this offer…

Read more »