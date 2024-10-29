Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E of only 4.8, here’s the Centrica share price forecast

With a P/E of only 4.8, here’s the Centrica share price forecast

The Centrica share price is down this year, as forecasts show further earnings falls over the next few years. Here’s what the experts say.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Centrica (LSE: CNA) share price has lost 21% in 12 months. It is still up 67% over the past five years, but core valuation measures could make it look cheap.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is probably the most commonly used metric. And I’ll try to get a handle on it.

Earnings uncertainty

We need to decide if we’re going to look at the trailing P/E. That has the advantage of being calculated from actual earnings, but it’s in the past.

The forward P/E is based on forecasts and helps guide us to where the valuation might be going. But forecasts are often wrong.

So, I’m just going to take first-half earnings per share (EPS), double it as my full-year estimate, and see where that leads.

It’s compounded by Centrica reporting statutory H1 EPS of 25.1p, down from 73p in 2023. But at the same time it put its adjusted EPS at only 12.8p, from an adjusted 25.8p in 2023.

There’s a wide discrepancy there between what accounting standards mandate and where the company thinks its fair earnings measure should be. And that’s a caution for us to always be wary of a single set of results, or even several sets over a relatively short time.

Tricky valuation

Anyway, using first-half adjusted EPS as a base, I get an estimated forward P/E for the full year of 4.8.

In reality, it will probably come in higher than that, with second-half earnings likely to fall. Centrica said it expects “profitability to be heavily weighted to the first half of 2024“. The company also expects net cash to “decline in the second half“.

Forecasts put the full-year P/E at 6.5. That’s still very low, in what looks like a dreadful year. And analysts expect more bad news, with earnings falling for the next few years to lift the 2026 P/E to 9.6.

That’s on today’s share price though, so where do the analysts think it will go?

Target

The City currently has an average 168p share price target on Centrica, with a fairly strong buy consensus. If that comes off, it could mean a 38% gain. And we’d need a 72% climb to reach the high end of the target range, at 210p.

There’s a bottom end to the range too, at 130p. But even that’s 6.6% ahead of the price at the time of writing.

This is all very uncertain. And brokers’ price targets can often be nothing more than hot air. But if I owned Centrica shares, at least I’d be pleased that nobody was calling for them to fall.

Oh, you know who does think Centrica shares are good value? Centrica itself, currently engaged in a share buyback.

Time to buy?

To sum up, forecasts alone are nowhere near enough for me to make a buy decision. And there are other valuation measures that could be way more important than the P/E right now.

So I’d use these few snippets as just part of my research. And I’d need to dig a lot deeper, and seriously think about that falling earnings risk, before deciding if I’d buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I put £20,000 into the FTSE 100, how much passive income would I get?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a UK bank stock that he'd favour over the entire blue-chip index if he were aiming for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Why has NIO stock jumped 53% in just 2 months?

| Christopher Ruane

In just two months, NIO stock has jumped by over half. Our writer explains why he thinks that has happened…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This FTSE share with a stellar dividend record is now 34% cheaper to buy!

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat has raised its payout per share annually for more than half a century. Can a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Up 32% in weeks! Is this profitable FTSE 250 share still a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share is down over half in five years - but has leapt 32% in a number of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just how much higher can the Rolls-Royce share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

Up more than 80% so far in 2024, the Rolls-Royce share price has outstripped my expectations. And some analysts predict…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Reasons to consider buying HSBC shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

As a solid Q3 gives HSBC Holdings shares a further 2024 boost, I look at what the recent news might…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Tesla stock 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the half-yearly performance of Tesla stock and considers whether he should add it to his portfolio…

Read more »

Growth Shares

3 ways I can try and use the FTSE 100 to profit from the US election next week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the election promises made and outlines some FTSE 100 shares that could stand to benefit…

Read more »