Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d aim to earn £9,913 a year in dividend income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

Here’s how I’d aim to earn £9,913 a year in dividend income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

Harvey Jones says it’s possible to generate an outsized income from a fairly modest investment in a Stocks and Shares ISA. So what’s the secret?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon it’s possible to generate a bumper passive income of £9,913 a year by investing £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

That seems a tall order and I won’t get anywhere that much in year one. No stock on earth yields 49.56% a year, and if it did, I wouldn’t touch it.

Today, the FTSE 100 index has an average yield of around 3.5%, which would give me income of around £700 annually in year one. That’s a long way from £9,913. So how do I go from here to there?

I’d start by investing in Aviva

I’d start by targeting shares at the higher end of the yield spectrum. Insure Aviva (LSE: AV) has a trailing yield of 6.83% a year. If I put my full £20k ISA into that, I’d get income of £1,366 in year one. That’s still nowhere near £9,913 though. So what’s my secret weapon?

Aviva has a nicely balanced business covering pensions, insurance, investments, equity release and other financial services products. Business is booming. Aviva recently posted a 58% increase in first-half statutory profits to £654m. Operating profits climbed 14% to £875m. It also hiked its interim dividend 7% to 11.9p.

It’s not without risks. Like every company, Aviva will have good years and bad years. If it underperforms at any point, disappointed investors may drift away, hitting the share price.

Dividends aren’t guaranteed either. Companies have to generate enough profits to fund them, year after year. Like many, Aviva dropped its dividend during the pandemic, but it’s been climbing steadily since, as this chart shows.


Chart by TradingView

Because of risks like these, I’d never invest my full £20k ISA in just one stock. I’d looked to split it between four or five different companies for diversification. But my example shows just what can be done, by buying shares and holding them for the long run.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

I aim to hold my stock picks for a minimum five years, and ideally decades. Let’s say I held Aviva for 30 years and it maintained today’s 6.83% yield throughout. At the end, I’d have £104,318 purely from reinvested dividends. A 6.83% yield on that sum would give me income of £9,913 a year.

Of course, this is theoretical. Aviva’s unlikely to maintain such a high yield for so long. On the other hand, my calculations don’t include any share price growth whatsoever. So I could end up with a lot more than £104,318. In the last year, the Aviva share price is up an impressive 20%.

What my calculations do show is how it’s possible to get a high income from a relatively small original stake. And that secret weapon I mentioned? Time.

Also, I wouldn’t just invest this year’s ISA allowance. I’d keep investing year after year, spreading my risk across 20 stocks or so in total. That way, I’d hope to generating a lot more income than £9,913 a year. And all of it tax free.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider buying FTSE 250 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Sometimes, I think the time might just be right to spread my interests and look at the wide range of…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

HSBC is splitting its business. What does this mean for the major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 100 shuddered yesterday as HSBC announced it will be splitting its business between the East and West from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Would I do better taking a million pounds now or 1p that doubles every day for a month?

| Harvey Jones

Any investor worth their salt would surely prefer to have a million pounds than a single penny. Unless they happen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 ETFs to try and beat the FTSE 100 AND the S&P 500!

| Royston Wild

Let's forget the FTSE 100 for a few moments. Here, I'll explain why these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could provide better…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How will today’s results affect the 2024-2026 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

The Black Horse Bank released its third-quarter results today. Our writer considers the implications for the stock's three-year dividend forecast.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4, is this the time for me to buy this once-revered FTSE retailer?

| Simon Watkins

Following a change of strategy after demotion from the FTSE 100 in 2019, this firm bounced back into the top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 5%, BAE Systems’ share price looks a bargain to me as big orders keep rolling in

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has dipped recently but looks set to rise as big orders continue to flow in, supporting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what the experts think the Unilever share price might do in the next 12 months… and where I’m looking instead

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are divided on the outlook for the Unilever share price. But Stephen Wright's looking beneath the surface for a…

Read more »