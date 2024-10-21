Member Login
Up to 16.8% yields! Here are the 10 highest-paying dividend stocks in the FTSE 350

The FTSE 350 is filled with income stocks offering amazing dividend yields right now! Here are the 10 biggest potential opportunities.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

The London Stock Exchange is filled with high dividend yield opportunities. And even after enjoying quite an impressive rally, plenty of income stocks continue to offer impressive payouts just waiting to be snapped up by investors. And right now, it’s possible to lock in some impressive double-digit yields from stocks trading at significant discounts.

So, what are the biggest opportunities I think are out there for income investors to consider right now?

Top 10 income stocks

In order of dividend yield, here are the largest payouts in the FTSE 350 that make me think they’re worth investors researching further.

  1. Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) – 16.75%
  2. NextEnergy Solar Fund – 10.76%
  3. Energean – 10.27%
  4. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust – 10.25%
  5. Phoenix Group Holdings – 10.24%
  6. M&G – 9.73%
  7. TwentyFour Income Fund – 9.47%
  8. Legal & General – 9.27%
  9. Abrdn – 9.25%
  10. British American Tobacco – 8.77%

It doesn’t take more than a quick glance to notice a lot of the income opportunities lie within the energy and financial services sector. Both industries are being riddled with uncertainty right now. The oil & gas sector is tackling supply chain terrors from the ongoing and horrendous conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Meanwhile, insurance and investment companies are at the mercy of interest rate fluctuations.

However, it’s not exactly a secret that by capitalising on unloved companies, tremendous returns can potentially be unlocked. After all, that’s often where some of the biggest bargains can be found.

So, is now the time to start thinking about snapping up these businesses while they’re still cheap? Not necessarily. Let’s take a closer look at the current pack leader, Ithaca Energy.

Risk vs reward

Despite not being as well known as other oil & gas giants, Ithaca is actually one of the largest producers operating within the North Sea. And thanks to a recently signed deal with Eni, the company is on track to start producing up to 150,000 barrels of oil & equivalents per day by 2030. For reference, BP’s current output from this region sits at 200,000 barrels, putting Ithaca on track to be a fierce North Sea competitor.

With the firm’s medium-term production output seemingly set in stone, management feels comfortable enough to return $500m of dividends to shareholders in 2024 and 2025, fuelling the stock’s impressive 16.8% dividend yield. But if that’s the case, why haven’t investors been rushing to buy its shares?

The problem is a looming risk of equity dilution. Acquiring Eni’s oil & gas assets is going to require quite a bit of capital. And with debt being quite expensive right now, that likely means a whole bunch of new shares are likely to be issued, sending the stock price firmly in the wrong direction.

At the same time, the UK windfall taxes on energy companies are expected to take quite a toll on earnings in the current tax year. And profitability could come under further pressure if unforeseen complications emerge during the integration process.

In other words, Ithaca’s yield appears to be high due to high levels of uncertainty. If the company manages to defy expectations, opportunistic investors could reap tremendous returns. But the opposite is also true. And should the worst come to pass, a 16.8% yield may quickly evaporate.

Therefore, when exploring high-yield opportunities, investors must consider the risks attached to an investment. Otherwise, it’s easy to tumble into an income trap.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

