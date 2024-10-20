Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After nosediving 60% in a year, is it time to add this FTSE 250 icon to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

After nosediving 60% in a year, is it time to add this FTSE 250 icon to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Always looking to boost the value of his ISA, our writer considers whether the recent crash in the Burberry share price is a wonderful buying opportunity.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If all goes to plan, my Stocks and Shares ISA should provide me with a comfortable retirement. But when it comes to investing, there’s no room for complacency. It’s impossible to know what dangers lie ahead and how they might impact on my wealth.

Take Burberry (LSE:BRBY) as an example.

In April 2023 — just after the end of its 31 March financial year (FY23) — its shares were changing hands for around £26. The company was about to report record-breaking sales, profits, and earnings per share.

Seventeen months later it was relegated from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250. And its share price is now over 70% lower.

I doubt many saw this coming, although there were some clues when it published its FY24 accounts. These disclosed a 4% year-on-year fall in revenue.

What’s gone wrong?

Most of the luxury brand’s problems have been blamed on the economic downturn in the Far East, particularly in China.

As the table below shows, in recent times, the majority of the company’s sales have been to the Asia Pacific region where, during the three months ended 30 June 2024, revenue was down 23%.

Revenue by category (£m)FY21FY22FY23FY24
Accessories8411,0171,1251,055
Women’s653784867860
Men’s668807868842
Children’s/Other144177184149
Licensing38415062
Total2,3442,8263,0942,968
Source: company annual reports

Ominously, the company’s directors have warned that they expect the next quarter to “remain challenging”.

High-end fashion is particularly sensitive to a slowdown. There are plenty of opportunities for the wealthiest of shoppers to switch to cheaper brands.

Economic stimulus

The Chinese government recently announced a package of measures to try and boost its economy. It’s providing support to the stock market and cutting borrowing costs.

However, although these might help in the short term, critics argue that they fail to address the country’s fundamental problems, like high youth unemployment, a broken real estate market, and weak productivity.

But I’m also concerned about comments made by Burberry’s chair to analysts during a July conference call. Gerry Murphy pointed out that sales in Europe are also heavily dependent upon tourists from China.

It seems that the company’s recovery is even more reliant on an improving Chinese economy than I first thought.

Recovery plan

Only time will tell whether the company’s principal market will recover quickly (if at all).

However, the company’s doing everything you’d expect to try and turn round the situation. It’s changed its boss, suspended its dividend, embarked on a cost-cutting exercise, and, most importantly, it’s attempting to reinvigorate its collection.

The company plans to focus on its “core strengths” of outerwear and embark on a campaign of “blending our heritage with novelty”.

I don’t know enough about fashion to know for certain whether this strategy will work.  

However, I do know that — in its 168-year history — the brand’s faced other problems that it’s successfully overcome.

It’s survived wars, numerous global economic crises, and a pandemic. And it’s managed to disassociate itself from football hooligans and ‘Z-list’ soap stars who tried to hijack the brand in the early 2000s.

But until I see evidence of a reversal in its fortunes, I’m not going to consider taking a stake.

I’m reasonably confident that Burberry will recapture its former glories but this is based on a hunch more than anything else. However, ‘gut feeling’ isn’t a sound basis for making any investment decision. So I’m going to sit this one out.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 top gold funds to consider buying in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP

| The Motley Fool Staff

Some investors may not realise how simple it is to have exposure to gold in their Stocks and Shares ISA,…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is this the most lucrative share on the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of a FTSE 100 share that has an unusually high dividend yield but…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

With a yield of 9.3% and a dividend increase of 456% since 2019, is this the ultimate passive income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 100 share that -- on the face of it -- has all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£100 a month and 3 dividend shares yielding 5.8%+. Could this get me passive income of £11,297 a year?

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at three very different high-yielding dividend shares that could help him achieve a five-figure annual…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 passive income stock yielding over 7% to consider buying now

| Kevin Godbold

This big yield may be great for passive income from dividends, and the business is worthy of deeper research immediately.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Harvey Jones

Incredibly, the Rolls-Royce share price is rising once again. Harvey Jones can't quite believe it. So he's looking at what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in the S&P 500 five years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the impressive gains that investors have enjoyed thanks to the S&P 500's remarkable five-year…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How I’d target a £2,000 second income by investing £200 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Finding the right kind of shares to buy and hold for the long run can turn even a small monthly…

Read more »