£5k of dividends a year from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how!

By investing in blue-chip companies with strong dividend prospects, our writer hopes his Stocks and Shares ISA can be a long-term passive income machine.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I see a Stocks and Shares ISA as a long-term investment vehicle. Along the way, if it can earn me some passive income in the form of dividends, even better!

In fact, I think an ISA can be a lucrative dividend generator. With £20k, here is how I would target £5k a year.

Setting a timeframe and approach

If I wanted £20k to earn me £5k in dividends each year straight off the bat, I would need to earn an average dividend yield of 25%. No FTSE 100 share pays anything like that amount.

There is another approach though. I could invest in shares with a lower yield then reinvest the dividends to buy more shares. That is known as compounding.

If I compounded a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA at 7% annually, then after 19 years it ought to be worth over £72,000. At a 7% dividend yield, that would be big enough to let me hit my £5k annual dividend target.

What I’d be looking for

Is that possible? I think it is. In today’s market a number of blue-chip shares yield 7%, or higher. My focus would be on buying into quality companies with proven business models that I felt had strong future income prospects.

Rather than putting all my eggs in one basket though, I would diversify across a number of shares. I would not just look at shares that currently have an appealing yield. After all, no dividend is ever guaranteed to last.

Instead, I would look for firms I felt likely had a strong source of future income.

One share I’ve bought for income in 2024

As an example, consider a share I bought this year and continue to hold: Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It benefits from strong ongoing demand for retirement-linked financial products. Thanks to its strong brand and long expertise in the financial markets, the company has built a sizeable customer base. I see that as an advantage for the business and also like its financial performance.

That has helped Legal & General hone a business model that has been consistently profitable in recent years. It has set out plans to keep raising its dividend annually (albeit by a smaller amount than at present). As said, while dividends are never guaranteed, if Legal & General sticks to its plan, the prospective yield would be even higher than the 8.9% it offers today.

How likely is that to happen? One risk I see is a market downturn leading to clients withdrawing funds, squeezing profitability at the FTSE 100 firm. Overall though, Legal & General is exactly the sort of share I like to own from a passive income perspective. I plan to hold on to it for the long term.