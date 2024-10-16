Taking inspiration from Edward Lear and his famous book of nonsense, our writer waxes lyrical about the Rolls-Royce share price.

Now above 540p, has the Rolls-Royce share price become a bit of a nonsense?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There once was a share price called Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.),

Whose performance made shareholders rejoice.

It didn’t stop rising,

Which to some was surprising,

But now it’s many investors’ top choice.

Despite a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.

And a valuation multiple similar to fine wine.

People are still buying,

And continue defying,

The critics who say it’s going to decline.

It’s taken a while — and after a long period of reflection —

I regretted not adding the stock to my collection.

So a few weeks ago,

Using some of my dough,

It became the target of my affection.

As a proud owner of my shiny new shares,

I’m happy with the current state of affairs.

Because I’ve made a few pounds.

And I like how that sounds.

But it’s not enough to become one of those Rolls-Royce millionaires.

The group’s organised across three divisions,

Which its board of directors envisions

Will continue to expand,

Generating lots of cash in hand,

As a result of some sensible decisions.

But wise old investors look to the long term,

When evaluating whether to confirm

Taking a stake,

Or a slice of the cake,

In a 140-year-old firm.

It might take a while, I know

Before some of the benefits will show,

Of small modular reactors,

That could be one of the factors,

In helping the share price to grow.

Like any investment there could be issues

That make me want to reach for the tissues.

A recession could bite

And customers could take fright,

Giving the share price the blues.

Or if one of the company’s engines is found

To have developed a strange and concerning sound.

Like Cathay Pacific,

Which thought it horrific,

When one of its planes had to turn round.

Some like to buy shares for the dividends

And the reinstatement in 2024 should make amends.

But with a yield of 1%,

It’ll quickly be spent,

So income investors are unlikely to tell their friends.

But in my opinion Rolls-Royce is a quality engineer,

That produces year after year

Many clever things,

Mainly for machines with wings,

That continue to pioneer.

Analysts expect earnings per share of 25.6p within three years.

And if they’re right you’ll hear many cheers

Because an 86% rise,

Deserves a prize

As it’s far better than any of its peers.

It these ‘experts’ are right and this forecast is hit,

The earnings multiple falls quite a bit.

The shares then look cheap,

And could soon start to leap,

I’ll be sitting smugly on my gains, I admit!

With my time now drawing to a close,

I must end my prose.

But I hope I’ve done right

And in future won’t have to write

That Rolls-Royce was one of the worst stocks I chose.

(With apologies to the late Edward Lear and limerick writers everywhere)