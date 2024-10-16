Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As BP’s share price drops below 400p, is it time for me to start buying?

As BP’s share price drops below 400p, is it time for me to start buying?

BP’s falling share price means the oil giant now offers a tempting 6% dividend yield. Is this a bargain buy, or does the stock still have further to fall?

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP) share price dropped below 400p earlier this week. Historically, that’s a level that’s only generally been seen during troubled times for the company.

This year’s slump has pushed BP’s dividend yield up to 6%. I’m wondering whether this slump could be an opportunity to add the oil and gas giant to my income portfolio.

Why are the shares falling?

Uncertainty in the Middle East has led to increased oil price volatility this year. Any major disruption to supplies could cause prices to rise.

The oil price has swung around as speculators have bet on different scenarios. Brent Crude oil reached $90 per barrel in April, but has fallen to $74 per barrel at the time of writing.

Another complication is that weaker global demand for refined products such as petrol and chemicals is also hitting BP’s profits.

In its third-quarter update, BP warned that profits from its refineries fell by $400m-$600m during the third quarter.

Are we heading for another oil crash?

Over the last 16 years, I’ve seen the oil market crash on three occasions (2008, 2015 and 2020). That’s not what’s happening now. So far this year, we’ve just seen a moderate slowdown.

According to the September edition of the authoritative IEA Oil Market report, the main reason for this is “a rapidly slowing China”, where oil consumption has been falling in recent months.

At the same time, the IEA says that global oil supply has been rising, despite some outages in Libya and Norway.

The reality is that no one quite knows what will happen next. Lower oil prices might stimulate stronger demand, but this isn’t guaranteed. A deeper slump might be needed to rebalance the market.

A lot depends on what happens in China — something that’s tough to predict.

Is BP cheap enough to buy today?

Bumper profits since 2021 have allowed BP to rebuild its dividend and repay debt. The company has also funnelled billions of dollars into share buybacks – the share count has fallen by a quarter since the end of 2021.

I think BP is probably in better financial health than it’s been for a long time. Even in another crash, I think the company would be likely to cope better than it might have done in the past.

I’m also encouraged by CEO Murray Auchincloss’s commitment to “a resilient dividend”.

In the company’s half-year results, Auchincloss said that the payout should be supported by cash generation at oil prices down to “around $40 per barrel Brent”.

City analysts’ earnings estimates also suggest to me that the dividend will remain safe, barring a major market crash.

The latest broker forecasts for 2024 indicate that earnings of $0.64 per share should be enough to cover the expected dividend twice. That’s generally considered a decent safety margin and gives me confidence in the 6% yield on offer.

On balance, I think the shares look reasonably priced today and probably offer a safe dividend.

However, my sums suggest they’re are not at a truly bargain basement level.

Given the uncertainty facing this business, I’m going to wait a little longer before making a decision.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy more Lloyds shares or this FTSE rival yielding 9.2% with a P/E of just 7.6?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves his Lloyds shares but when he looks at this rival FTSE 100 bank's forecast 9.2% yield he…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£10,000 of Phoenix Group shares could net me a £1,009 monthly passive income!

| Royston Wild

Thanks to one of the FTSE 100's biggest dividend yields, one large investment in Phoenix Group shares could create a…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

Down 30% last week! Should I grab this FTSE 100 stock while it’s cheap?

| Mark David Hartley

A sudden price drop can be an opportunity to invest in a stock at a low price but it involves…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing For Beginners

Inflation falls to 1.7%! Here are the UK shares that I think will benefit the most

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of his favourite UK shares and the respective sectors that could gain the most from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 75% in 18 months, is the Burberry share price poised for a mighty rebound?

| Ben McPoland

The Burberry share price has fallen off a cliff, leaving this Fool wondering if he should snap up shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the stock I’d buy to start earning a second income before Christmas

| Stephen Wright

If I bought shares in The PRS REIT today I could start earning a second income by the end of…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£8k in savings? Here’s how I’d try and grow a pot to £511 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why passive income from dividend shares could really come into focus with the likely cuts expected to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After the Vistry share price crash, should I buy this FTSE 100 stock instead?

| Ben McPoland

With the UK population expected to surge, this writer wants to get some exposure to the housebuilding sector through a…

Read more »