Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 growth shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole in today’s stock market

2 FTSE 100 growth shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole in today’s stock market

Picking growth shares is tricky right now, and not just because of an uncertain economic outlook. Here are two Royston Wild is avoiding like the plague.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 companies are tipped to deliver stunning earnings growth over the next two years. But I wouldn’t touch these growth shares with a long stick.

Here’s why I think they might prove to be expensive mistakes if I bought them.

Barclays

Retail banks are known as safe-and-steady investments rather than blistering growth shares. But in the case of Barclays (LSE:BARC), the opposite appears to be true.

Well, at least that’s the situation based on current broker forecasts. The City thinks earnings at the FTSE 100 bank will soar 17% in 2024, and by an additional 23% next year.

Barclays may well achieve these targets, which in turn could drive its share price higher. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3 times provides plenty of wiggle room for a charge northwards if trading news impresses.

The bank’s large exposure to the US, for instance, could help it to grow earnings strongly. But the risks to City projections are also significant for a number of other reasons.

Net interest margins (NIMs) — which dropped five basis points in the first half, to 4.2% — look set to keep falling as central banks cut interest rates. Margins will also be under pressure as challenger banks across its markets continue their aggressive expansion.

Loan growth in Barclays’ key British market could also remain subdued as the domestic economy struggles to progress. Loans and deposits dropped below £200m between January and June, continuing a steady fall in recent quarters.

Given Barclays’ heavy restructuring costs too, I think it could struggle to meet current growth estimates.

Entain

Gambling stocks like Entain (LSE:ENT) have significant investment potential as the popularity of online betting grows. This particular Footsie firm could deliver robust earnings growth too, thanks to winning brands like Ladbrokes, Coral and BetMGM.

Net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 8% at constant currencies in the first half. However, growing hostility from both regulators and politicians threatens future growth. Indeed, as a potential investor, this represents a large ‘red flag’ to me.

In the UK, the Gambling Commission has introduced various measures to reduce the problem of addiction. These include the rollout of affordability checks, betting limits and bans on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs).

And this week, government sources told The Guardian newspaper that gambling companies could be hit with an extra £3bn in tax in this month’s budget. Hostility in Britain is especially problematic for Entain as that’s where it sources most profits.

City analysts expect Entain to swing from losses of 150.7p per share in 2023 to earnings of 18.5p this year. A 130% bottom-line jump to 42.6p is predicted for 2025 too.

Yet these projections also leave the Footsie firm looking mightily expensive. It trades on a forward P/E ratio of 38.1 times, which I consider far too toppy given the company’s huge risk profile.

Like Barclays, I’ll leave Entain on the shelf and search for other growth shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares that are smashing the rest of the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two dividend shares that are well ahead of the FTSE 100 average for both the dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d love to buy this FTSE 100 value stock today

| Paul Summers

This top-tier value stock has massively trailed the FTSE 100 so far in 2024. But as inflation holds steady and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 87%, is this once-famous stock set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

Unlike the roaring Rolls-Royce share price, this growth stock and former household name has totally bombed. But is it due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As investor sentiment sinks, is the stock market about to crash?

| Royston Wild

Investor confidence has dropped sharply in recent quarters, data from Saxo Bank shows. Is a stock market crash coming? And…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I wanted to invest in Nvidia, I’d buy this FTSE 250 stock at a 12% discount

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has certainly rediscovered its mojo in October. However, this investor thinks there might be a better alternative in…

Read more »

US Stock

If I’d invested £1k a year ago in the S&P 500, here’s how much more I’d have versus the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons behind the difference in performance of the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 and outlines…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Up more than 50%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock now?

| Kevin Godbold

The multi-year outlook for this FTSE 250 business is bullish and the sector's recovering, so is there still good value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 35% this year, is the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock of 2024 an unmissable bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Spirax-Sarco shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 this year by some margin. Is a cyclical downturn an opportunity for investors…

Read more »