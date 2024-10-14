Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 1,790 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock earns £1,000 passive income today

Buying 1,790 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock earns £1,000 passive income today

Dividends can be a lucrative source of passive income, but can this FTSE 100 monopoly continue rewarding shareholders in the long run?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging in station

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Monopolies can make investors quite wealthy, and the FTSE 100 has a few to capitalise on. Normally, regulators don’t allow these types of businesses, but there are some exceptions. And with the lion’s share of the market in their pocket, it isn’t surprising they’re also quite popular.

A prime example of a FTSE 100 monopoly stock is National Grid (LSE:NG.) – the UK’s energy transmission infrastructure operator. It’s been one of the most popular UK stocks to own, and with a multi-decade-long history of consistently hiking dividends, the firm’s been a lucrative source of passive income.

However, management’s been shaking things up, and dividends suffered a cut. What’s on the horizon for this business, and how much can investors earn in dividends under the new status quo?

Investing in critical infrastructure

The fact that almost every British household and business is dependent on National Grid is why regulators allow the firm to exist as a monopoly. Yet it seems even monopolies can run into financial troubles when becoming overly dependent on debt.

With interest rates sitting near 0% for over a decade, the firm used this cheap money to expand and improve. But with rates now aggressively higher in light of inflation, the group’s balance sheet shifted from healthy to problematic within a few short months.

To address the elephant in the room, management unveiled a radical overhaul of the entire business. A highly dilutive £7bn rights issue was launched, non-core assets are getting sold off, and the dividend’s been re-based. For existing shareholders this is painful news. But for prospective investors it may present an interesting opportunity.

Even with the dividend cut, the stock still yields a chunky 5.6%. So at the current share price, to earn £1,000 a year in extra passive income, investors would need to buy roughly 1,790 shares, worth just over £17,800.

That’s obviously not pocket change, but by steadily drip-feeding capital and reinvesting dividends in the short run, it’s possible to build this position over time. And since the firm intends to restart its dividend-hiking streak, a lot more passive income could be unlocked in the long run.

What could go wrong?

Executing a corporate restructuring of this size is pretty challenging and will undoubtedly come with a few headaches. However, let’s assume things go without a hitch. What are the main threats investors must consider?

Despite being a British business, around 40% of profits actually originate from the US. That means the company’s performance is ultimately tied to gas and electricity demand both at home and across the pond. If a recession comes along, demand’s likely to suffer. This international exposure also opens the door to currency exchange risk.

Another threat is the state of pensions. The group currently has £17.9bn of pension liabilities on the books. The good news is that despite all the financial turmoil, there’s a surplus of pension assets, preventing a deficit that would harm profitability. However, should asset prices suddenly decide to tumble again, this balance may shift in the wrong direction.

When deciding whether National Grid shares are worth adding to a portfolio, investors will have to weigh these risks with the potential reward of lucrative long-term dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says is ‘the best way to minimise risk’ (it’s not buying the S&P 500)

| Stephen Wright

What should investors do to try and avoid losing money? Warren Buffett has an answer that doesn’t involve buying an…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole in today’s stock market

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and small-cap stocks are on sale right now. But Royston Wild believes these cheap UK shares may…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Greggs shares through to 2027!

| Ben McPoland

City analysts expect the UK's leading food-on-the-go retailer to continue growing. But would this writer buy Greggs shares today?

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

This FTSE growth share has rocketed 30% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals one growth share that's really starting to see some momentum after a fantastic set of quarterly results…

Read more »

US Stock

Here are analysts’ latest share price forecasts for Nvidia stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has surged more than 30% in a little over a month. Here’s a look at where Wall Street…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Uber stock through to 2027!

| Ben McPoland

Uber shares just rocketed to a record high after Tesla's robotaxi event. Ben McPoland takes a look at the forecasts…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around 74p, Vodafone’s share price looks 71% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has fallen a lot in recent years but with a major reorganisation in place it looks like…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here are the 2025 dividend forecasts for FTSE giants Unilever, GSK, and AstraZeneca

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE shares don’t have the highest yields. But Edward Sheldon believes they could deliver attractive returns in the years…

Read more »