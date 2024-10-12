Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £200 per month to target a passive income of over £7,100!

Here’s how I’d invest £200 per month to target a passive income of over £7,100!

Christopher Ruane walks through the mechanics of putting a couple of hundred pounds each month into shares to earn passive income in future.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying shares to earn passive income has worked for millions of people over centuries.

It does not always work: dividends are never guaranteed, so it is important to choose carefully.

But by taking time and research to try and buy into great companies when their shares offer both a good share price and strong income prospects, I think I could aim to build up substantial long-term passive income streams even from relatively modest contributions.

If I had a spare £200 per month to put into this plan, here is how I would target annual passive income of £7,100 over the long term.

Buying shares that generate unearned income

Critical to this plan is finding the right sort of shares. I want to buy into companies that I think could generate sizeable excess income they can use to fund dividends in future.

Although my focus is on income, I also want to make sure I do not pay too much for the shares, as otherwise I risk ending up selling the shares at some future point for less than I paid for them, even if I have received dividends along the way.

Even the best seeming share can disappoint. So I would diversify my portfolio across different companies.

One share to consider buying now

As an example of the sort of share I think investors (including new ones) should consider buying to try and set up long-term passive income stream, consider one I own: Diageo (LSE: DGE).

The firm owns a host of premium drinks brands, from Johnnie Walker to Smirnoff. The market for alcoholic drinks is a large one and I expect it to remain that way. Owning premium brands gives Diageo pricing power. That helps it generate sizeable free cash flows. That has allowed it to raise the dividend annually for over three decades.  

Will that continue? Younger consumers are drinking less alcohol now than earlier generations did and Diageo has been grappling with how to tackle declining demand in Latin America specifically.

But looking at the whole picture, I am upbeat about the long-term dividend prospects of owning the share.

Dividends can add up!

At the moment, Diageo’s dividend yield is 3.1%. So for every £100 I invest today, hopefully I would earn around £3.10 in dividends annually if the payout per share stays where it is now.

In the current market I could target a higher average yield – say 7% — while sticking to blue-chip shares in proven businesses.

If I invested £200 a month and reinvested the dividends along the way (a very powerful move known as compounding), at an average yield of 7%, I would be earning over £7,100 in dividends after 20 years.

I’d make the first move now!

That plan strikes me as realistic, affordable, and potentially very lucrative.

Whether with £200 a month, higher or lower, my first move would be an immediate one, now. I would set up a share-dealing account  or Stocks and Shares ISA and set up my regular monthly contributions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

£9,000 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a £10,207 annual second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a high-quality ETF that he thinks could help lay a solid foundation for a sizeable future second…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

With a spare £30 a week, I’d use the Warren Buffett approach to building serious passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some lessons from billionaire investor Warren Buffett, this writer aims to build passive income streams using modest regular…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in the FTSE 100 25 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Has the FTSE 100 been a winner over the last 25 years? Muhammad Cheema takes a look at this and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 9 or 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he believes careful selection of not that many quality blue-chip shares could help him aim for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£7,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for almost £2,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

With only a few thousand in savings and £100 to invest a month, our writer considers a strategy to aim…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 great purebred UK shares that don’t rely on the US economy

| The Motley Fool Staff

UK stocks or American shares? Despite fantastic performance from US markets in recent years, the answer may not be as…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I’d build a passive income portfolio with £10k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Building a decent passive income portfolio isn't hard. Here’s how Edward Sheldon would go about doing it with a £10k…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is up 23% in a month! But I’d still avoid it like the plague!

| James Beard

Even though the Ocado share price has risen more than 20% over the past four weeks, our writer explains why…

Read more »