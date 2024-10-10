Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargains this October!

2 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargains this October!

Royston Wild’s out looking for dirt cheap shares. He thinks these FTSE 250 companies are two of the best value stocks to consider this month.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m on the lookout for the best FTSE 250 bargain shares to buy this month, focusing on companies that appear undervalued, according to some — or all — of the following criteria:

Based on the above, here are two of my favourite mid-cap stocks in October.

Babcock International Group

Global defence spending has risen sharply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As the prospect of Cold War 2.0 grows, fears over Chinese expansion persist, and the Middle East plunges deeper into conflict, arms budgets look set to continue climbing.

I don’t think this is reflected in the cheapness of Babcock International Group‘s (LSE:BAB) share price. Unlike the broader defence sector, it’s failed to sweep higher in 2024. In fact, it’s declined sharply (more on this later).

This means the company trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 10.9 times. This is much lower than the corresponding readings of other major US and UK defence companies, as the table below shows.

StockForward P/E ratio
BAE Systems19.1 times
Chemring Group18.1 times
Rolls-Royce29.3 times
RTX22.6 times
Northrop Grumman21.2 times
Lockheed Martin23 times

As well as carrying a rock-bottom P/E ratio, Babcock also deals on a PEG ratio of just 0.3. A reading below 1 implies a stock’s undervalued.

So why is the company so cheap? One reason is that it’s more dependent on UK orders than the broader industry. This means its long-term outlook’s less assured as Britain’s high public debts impact spending on things like defence.

Babcock’s low valuation also reflects expectations of weakening cash flows this year. But while they’re significant, I believe these issues are currently more than factored into the cheapness of the company’s shares.

Babcock’s orders rose £800m last year to top £10.3bn. I believe it’s in great shape to continue chalking up new contracts.

Mitchells & Butlers

Purchasing retail and leisure stocks is riskier today than usual as Britain’s economy splutters. For Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB), the number of pints it pulls and meals served may fall as people eat and drink at home instead of at the pub.

Still, like Babcock, I think these threats are baked into the pub chain’s ultra-low share price. It trades on a P/E ratio of 11.1 times.

What’s more, the company’s PEG ratio sits way back at 0.2.

If all this wasn’t enough, Mitchells & Butlers’ shares also trade well below the value of the firm’s assets. Its P/B ratio sits comfortably below the bargain benchmark of 1, as the chart below indicates.

Mitchells and Butler's P/B ratio.
Source: TradingView

Though consumer spending’s weak, I’m encouraged by the rate at which sales here are rising. Like-for-like revenues increased 5.2% in the last financial year, which is thanks in part to strength of its brands such as Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One.

Mitchells & Butlers is also benefitting from falling competition in the domestic pub industry. With the business also demonstrating a firm grip on costs, I think this FTSE 250 value share’s worth a close look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

After getting promoted from the FTSE 250, what’s next for Hiscox?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith mulls over the latest reshuffle in the FTSE 250 and explains why he feels this top stock could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want dividend yields up to 9.9%? Here’s 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking to turbocharge your passive income? These high dividend yield FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could be just what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 shares absolutely crushing the FTSE 100 in 2024!

| Ben McPoland

Not all FTSE 100 stocks are sleepy and meandering. This duo has surged more than four times higher than the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

The FTSE 100 could hit 9,000 points by year end. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some factors that could help to lift the FTSE 100 to a new all-time high and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d seriously consider buying this UK technology small-cap stock today

| Kevin Godbold

Today's positive trading figures and a runway of growth potential ahead make this small-cap stock look attractive to me now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s October! Does this mean UK stocks are going to crash?

| James Beard

Whisper it quietly, but four of the five biggest one-day falls in the FTSE 100 have been in the month…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With new nuclear energy deals in view, Rolls-Royce’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £11.48

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price dipped after a problem on a Cathay Pacific flight but has now bounced back on positive news…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Greggs share price now a screaming buy for me after falling 10% this month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones watched the Greggs share price climb and climb, but decided it was too expensive for him. Should he…

Read more »