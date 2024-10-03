Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Nike the perfect buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Is Nike the perfect buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Nike has one of the world’s best-known brands and now trades at a cheap valuation. Does that win it a place in Stephen Wright’s Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even the best businesses go through difficult times and this can create buying opportunities for long-term investors. This is something I look to take advantage of in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a good example of this – it’s a quality company, but the stock is down 52% from its 2021 highs. So should I be looking to buy it?

A company in transition

The last year has been a real struggle for Nike – the company has been losing market share to its rivals and its revenues are declining. And there are a couple of reasons for this. 

One is the decision to boost to e-commerce and exit some wholesale stockists. Another is an increased focus on limited edition collectible lines instead of innovation that will affect its ordinary products too.

Both of these moves worked well during the Covid-19 pandemic, but neither has been successful since. As a result, the stock has fallen 52% from its 2021 high. 

Nike is making moves to turn things around, though. Most notably, it is in the process of changing its CEO from e-commerce-focused John Donahoe to company veteran Elliott Hill. 

A quality business

As part of this, Nike has withdrawn its financial guidance for the next 12 months and cancelled the investor day that was due next month. The share price has unsurprisingly fallen another 7%.

I think there’s a lot to like about the underlying business though. The most obvious is its brand, which is one of the most recognisable in the world. 

This might not seem important, but it shows up in the company’s income statement. Aside from 2020, Nike has achieved operating margins in excess of 10% each year over the last decade.

Nike vs. Adidas operating margin 2014-24


Created at TradingView

This compares favourably with Adidas, where operating profits have been a much lower percentage of revenues. And this illustrates how important Nike’s brand power is. 

A value opportunity?

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24 Nike shares don’t look like an obvious bargain. But investors should note that this is actually relatively low compared to the recent past.

Nike P/E ratio 2014-24


Created at TradingView

For most of the last 10 years, Nike stock has been trading at a much higher multiple. So in terms of valuation, right now actually looks like an unusually good opportunity to me.

The macroeconomic environment is also starting to improve. Things started going wrong for Nike when US interest rates began rising, causing demand for pricey limited edition trainers to decline.

But this is starting to reverse. With the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates, it’s possible the company might see a recovery in demand for its higher-margin collectible lines. 

Should I buy the stock?

I think there’s a lot to like about Nike shares. The stock trades at an unusually low valuation, the macroeconomic situation is improving, and the new CEO is focused on its core asset.

It’s definitely on the list of stocks I’m going to consider buying this month. And the latest drop in the share price might just make the opportunity too good to ignore.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 9%, is Barclays’ share price now too cheap for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price already looks undervalued to me and should further benefit from a new three-year business plan designed to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP share price weakness is presenting a golden opportunity for long-term investors

| Andrew Mackie

As the BP share price continues its recent downward trend, Andrew Mackie explains why he's taking a contrarian stance and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

They’re down 7% but with a 7.1% dividend that’s forecast to rise — is it time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares look very undervalued to me given the firm’s strong growth prospects, and pay a high yield that can…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

Looking for a large second income? You could be making a HUGE mistake!

| Royston Wild

Just saving rather than investing can put a serious dent in one's long-term wealth. Royston Wild indicates where he'd rather…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 250 value stocks in October!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 shares look cheap, in Royston Wild's book. Here's why he thinks they could be worth some research…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for October, including a Share Advisor 'Ice' rec!

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 steps to target a £24,745 passive income with cash and UK shares!

| Royston Wild

Here's how a mix of UK shares and cash savings could help me enjoy a tasty £20,000-plus passive income when…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Rolls-Royce shares through to 2026!

| Royston Wild

City analysts expect earnings to continue rising by double-digit percentages through to 2026. Does this make Rolls-Royce shares a top…

Read more »