Here’s the dividend forecast for Shell shares

The FTSE 100 behemoth currently offers an above-average dividend yield and the income stream looks set to rise again next year. Would our writer buy Shell shares today?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell (LSE: SHEL) shares have long been popular with income investors and with good reason. Prior to 2020 (let’s face it, not a great year for most), this business was a veritable cash machine for holders. And although the pandemic did force distributions to be reset, things have been getting back on track.

Today, I’m looking at how much owners might get from FY24 as a whole and looking forward to FY25.

Above-average dividends

As I type, the FTSE 100 oil and gas giant boasts a forecast dividend yield of 4.3%. That’s higher than what I’d get from just holding a fund that tracked the index, arguably helping to compensate for the extra risk that comes with owning stock in a specific company.

According to analysts, Shell’s FY24 payout should be covered three times by profit. Now, we should always take any projections with a pinch of salt. Analysts can sometimes be wide of the mark. However, I’d be surprised if something close to the mooted 139 cents per share wasn’t handed out. As a rough rule of thumb, anything with dividend cover of above two times profit looks safe.

Safety in numbers

But it pays to expect the unexpected. As hinted at earlier, the global pandemic caused some dividend policies to be revised. Shell was forced to cut its payout for the first time since the Second World War!

This is why I’d never depend on any one stock for its dividends. I prefer to build a diversified portfolio featuring a bunch of companies from different sectors. This way, the majority should pick up the slack if one or two are forced to cut (or cancel) their cash distributions.

All that said, next year’s predictions on dividends are encouraging. According to my data provider, Shell is likely to grow the payout by 5.5% to 147 cents per share. Using today’s share price, this would be a yield of 4.5%. Again, this should be easily covered by earnings.

Cheap stock

So, how much am I expected to pay to get this dividend-payer into my portfolio? Well, actually not that much.

As things stand, the P/E ratio is a little less than eight. That’s pretty average among energy-related companies but it’s definitely cheap relative to the UK market as a whole.

One reason for this is that the sector can be very cyclical. The price of a barrel of black gold bounces around all the time. Naturally, Shell has no control over this. The biggest brains in the City can’t agree on where it’s going next either.

Worryingly, Shell stock tumbled 10% in September alone due to concerns over the global economy and, consequently, demand for oil. This latest tumble means the share price has (significantly) lagged the FTSE 100 in 2024 and the last 12 months.

Should I buy Shell shares today?

I can see an argument for owning the stock if I were solely concerned with making passive income AND wasn’t too concerned about short-term market volatility. But there’s also an argument for me avoiding Shell completely given that recent performance has pretty much negated that income stream.

Since I believe there are more defensive income shares in the UK market — and notwithstanding its long-term track record — I’m not exactly rushing to by the stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

