7.89% yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend stock?

Is this FTSE 100 dividend stock with its massive 7.89% yield too good to ignore? Or are there hidden risks that many investors are unknowingly overlooking?

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Dividend-paying FTSE 100 insurance stocks are extremely popular in 2026. In fact, companies such as Legal & General, Aviva, and Standard Life (LSE:SDLF) are currently among the most commonly bought shares in April, according to the latest trading data from AJ Bell.

Standard Life in particular stands out, offering a massive 7.89% dividend yield. That’s more than double the 2.96% offered by its parent index. And it means that for every £1,000, investors can earn roughly £78.90 in passive income overnight!

With that in mind, it’s no wonder investors are scrambling to buy shares right now. But is this dividend stock actually a good investment? And could novice investors be overlooking a massive, glaring risk on the horizon?

Reasons to be excited

Even before digging into the fundamentals, Standard Life already has a rare and valuable trait that screams quality – management’s raised dividends each and every year for the last decade.

Maintaining such a long payout streak is no easy feat. And it’s undoubtedly a big reason why some investors see this income opportunity as a no-brainer. And when diving into the underlying financials, this bullish sentiment doesn’t look completely out of whack.

Standard Life’s cash flow generation is impressive, delivering a steady and continuous flow of capital that management’s prudently using to reinvest and expand operations. As such, the company appears to be on track to hit its target of £1.1bn in adjusted operating income by the end of 2026.

By comparison, shareholder dividends currently amount to just £548m payouts are more than comfortably covered. So far, the insurance giant seems to be ticking all the right boxes.

But if that’s the case, then why’s the yield still so high?

Reasons to be nervous

The bull case behind Standard Life shares is undeniably compelling. But looking out onto the horizon, institutional investors might be right to be cautious.

A big driver of growth in recent years has been Standard Life’s exposure to the recent surge in the pension risk transfer (PRT) market. For context, higher interest rates have increased demand for annuities that corporate pension schemes are using to cover their long-term liabilities.

But with competition in the PRT space heating up, both the opportunities and margins surrounding annuities are starting to contract. At the same time, the firm’s legacy insurance and pension funds’ book of closed life insurance policies is starting to mature.

This combination creates headwinds that are both pressuring and obscuring the trajectory of revenue and earnings. So while dividends look sustainable today, even with a high yield, this cash coverage could soon be tested.

What’s the verdict?

To offset the top-line impact of the maturity of its legacy books, Standard Life has to sell new financial products, something the business is already busy doing. But whether the volumes of these sales will be sufficient to both offset legacy cash flow losses and deliver additional growth is where the uncertainty lies.

For income investors with a higher risk tolerance, Standard Life could indeed be worth investigating further. But for those who are more conservative, there may be more suitable lower-risk dividend stocks to explore.