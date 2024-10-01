Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £200 a month and aim for £63,200 of annual passive income

Here’s how I’d invest £200 a month and aim for £63,200 of annual passive income

Dr James Fox is aiming for more than £63k of annual passive income. His strategy involves a mix of growth and income-focused investments over 40 years.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Millions of us invest for passive income, and that’s aided by the existence of the Stocks and Shares ISA — a vehicle that allows us to grow our portfolios and receive dividends without paying tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

And with an annual investment allowance of £20,000, most UK-based investors may struggle to max out their Stocks and Shares ISA.

But we don’t need to invest £20,000 a year to achieve financial freedom. Let’s take a look at the maths and how I’m aim for £63,200 of annual passive income.

Planning for the long run

Time is one of the most valuable assets when investing. This is primarily due to the power of compounding, which Albert Einstein reportedly called “the eighth wonder of the world“.

Compounding occurs when your investment returns generate additional returns over time. The longer your money remains invested, the more opportunity it has to grow exponentially.

And this is why we max out our one-year-old daughter’s pension contributions already. Small contributions can become huge portfolios over time.

So, what if I invested £200 a month? Well, here’s a breakdown of how it could look.

8%10%12%
10 years£36,589.21£40,969.00£46,007.74
20 years£117,804.08£151,873.77£197,851.07
30 years£298,071.89£452,097.58£698,992.83
40 years£698,201.57£1,264,815.92£2,352,954.50

The above chart shows the returns when our portfolios grow at different speeds — 8%, 10%, and 12%. Taking the middle number (10% growth), we can see how, with time (40 years in this case), £200 a month can grow into a huge portfolio.

So what happens when we’ve got £1.26bn in the portfolio?

Well, that’s when I’d look to shift my investments towards dividend-paying stocks. Assuming I could achieve a 5% yield, I’d earn £63,200 annually.

Where to put my money

There are several ways to invest £200 a month, but diversification is always key. I could pick one or two stocks every month or, if picking stocks monthly is a little daunting, I could look to invest in a small number of funds. Or both.

As such, I may want to consider investing in a trust like Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

The fund achieved notoriety during the pandemic as its share price surged and then plummeted, reflecting the value of the stocks and unlisted companies it holds.

Nowadays, the trust consistently trades at a discount to its net asset value (NAV), suggesting that by buying stock in the trust, we are gaining access to holdings like Nvidia and ASML at below market value.

Scottish Mortgage primarily invests in growth-focused industries and stocks, and this can mean it’s more volatile than funds that focus on more mature parts of the market. That’s a near-term risk worth bearing in mind.

However, Scottish Mortgage’s long-term performance is extraordinary. It’s up 288% over the last decade, despite being down 40.8% over three years.

This could be a great fund to help deliver long-term portfolio growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 of the greatest dividend stocks (including a FTSE 100 newbie) to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Investors seeking a large passive income should give these high-yield dividend stocks some serious attention, says Royston Wild.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 per month to aim for a £27,720 annual second income

| Stephen Wright

Can investing in UK stocks turn a £500 monthly investment into a £27,720 second income over 30 years. Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here’s the dividend forecast for Shell shares

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 behemoth currently offers an above-average dividend yield and the income stream looks set to rise again next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, here’s the dividend forecast for Aviva shares

| Alan Oscroft

With a big cash payout, and solid forecasts for the next few years, what's not to like about Aviva shares?…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 stock is up almost 15% in a week! Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how commodity prices and news out of China have helped to push up the share price for…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Why the Shell share price fell by almost 10% in September

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a couple of key reasons why the Shell share price underperformed last month, but explains why some…

Read more »

Value Shares

3 super cheap shares to consider buying in October

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, it’s a good time to be a stock picker. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three shares that appear to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d follow Warren Buffett to aim for reliable dividends

| Ben McPoland

If I had 10 grand to invest today, I'd consider following Warren Buffett in order to target regular dividends for…

Read more »