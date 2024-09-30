7% yield and a P/E of 10.1! Is the Aviva share price a steal?

This Fool thinks the Aviva share price looks like a bargain. Here he explains why he’s a fan of the FTSE 100 player.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price has put on a brilliant performance this year so far. In 2024, the stock is up 11.9%. That means in the last 12 months, Aviva has climbed 27.2%.

That means it’s outperformed the FTSE 100 across both timescales. While buying index trackers can offer a smart and simple way to build wealth over time, picking individual stocks can also prove to be incredibly beneficial.

But with the stock jumping this year, would it still make a shrewd addition to my portfolio? I’ve been keeping a very close eye on the insurance stalwart over the past couple of months. With its share price gaining momentum, I reckon now could be the time for me to strike. Let me explain why.

Value for money

Firstly, I think the Footsie constituent looks like good value for money. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.1. That’s below the FTSE 100 average of 11. For a company of Aviva’s quality, I think that’s a steal. Its forward P/E is 10.5. Again, I think that looks like great value.

Dividend yield

Then there’s its dividend yield, which currently stands at 7%. I’m an investor who targets stocks providing meaty passive income. Aviva’s payout is comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. In fact, it’s the fifth-highest yield on the index.

Dividends are never guaranteed. That said, I reckon we could see Aviva’s payout rise in the years to come. I say that because management seems keen to keep rewarding shareholders. Last year, the business upped its dividend by 8% to 33.4p per share. Its first-half results this year revealed that its interim dividend jumped 7% to 11.9p.

Looking ahead, its forward yield for the upcoming year is 7.1%. By 2026, some predict that could reach as high as 8.4%.

I’m also a fan of its share buyback programmes. The most recent announcement came in March, with it totalling £300m.

Streamlining

Aside from that, there are other reasons why I’m bullish on Aviva. I’ve been especially impressed with the turnaround the firm has made in the last couple of years. From a business that was critiqued for being inflated with too many operating divisions, Aviva is now making good headway with its streamlining process.

This has sped up since CEO Amanda Blanc took over. Under her leadership, Aviva has offloaded struggling divisions and placed greater focus on profitable regions. For the first half of the year, operating profit rose by 14% to £875m. That’s off the back of a strong 2023.

The risks

Of course, the moves it has made in recent years do come with risk. Focusing on just a few markets leaves the business reliant on a handful of regions. Should they experience a downturn, this could see the stock suffer.

Furthermore, the insurance industry is very competitive. There’s the ongoing rising threat from smaller competitors such as insurtechs.

I’d buy today

But at its current price, and with its thumping yield, I think Aviva would be a savvy buy for my portfolio. I’d happily buy the stock today if I had the cash.