3 reasons why Glencore's share price looks a steal to me after its 15% drop

Glencore’s share price has tumbled since May, but it has excellent earnings prospects, which should push its share price and dividend higher in my view.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Commodity trading and mining giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has seen its share price drop around 15% from its 20 May 12-month traded high of £5.05.

There are three key reasons why I think this trend might be set to reverse dramatically — and why I’ve been considering buying the stock.

Earnings growth

The first is that analysts forecast Glencore’s earnings will rise 40% a year to end-2026. This is a very high rate, and earnings ultimately power increases in a firm’s share price (and dividend).

One broad driver for this I think is the likelihood that the energy transition will take longer than commonly thought. OPEC highlights that oil demand will rise to 116m barrels per day (bpd) by 2045 from around 103m bpd now. Glencore is a major player in this market.

Another key catalyst is the economic outlook of the world’s top commodity buyer, China. New measures were announced on 24 September to boost growth after a lull during the Covid years. Glencore is a big supplier of several of these commodities, including iron ore (for steel) and copper (in construction).

The main risk to this earnings outlook is that China’s economic growth stalls. Another is that the energy transition proceeds as quickly as many think.

Share price undervaluation

Glencore’s share price has already risen 10% from when China announced its new stimulus measures. But there is still value left in the stock – the second reason for my bullishness on it.

On the key price-to-book (P/B) measurement of stock value, it currently trades at 1.6 against a competitor average of 2.4. So it is cheap on this basis.

It is cheap too on the price-to-sales (P/S) valuation – trading at just 0.3 against a 2.5 peer average.

How cheap? A discounted cash flow analysis shows it to be 16% undervalued at its present price of £4.24. Therefore, I believe a fair value for the stock is £5.04.

Dividend

The final reason I think the bearishness seen in the past few months in the stock may reverse is the dividend outlook.

Its H1 2024 results released on 7 August showed a 27% reduction in net debt over H1. According to Glencore, an additional fall of $0.3bn would enable the resetting of its debt cap.

This would allow for the recommencement of top-up returns to shareholders as early as February 2025.

Such special dividends were a feature from 2020 to 2022 inclusive, with the latter one being for 8 cents (6p) a share. That brought the total dividend up to 52 cents, which gave a yield at the time of 9.3%.

The present yield of Glencore stock is 2.4%.

Will I buy the shares?

So tempted am I to buy the stock that I have considered selling another of my commodity shares to make way for it.

Ultimately, though, these were bought at much lower prices than now and have good yields. So, I am happy with them and cannot add another as it would unbalance the risk-reward profile of my portfolio.

However, if I did not have them, I would buy Glencore today with no hesitation whatsoever. In my view, it looks set for excellent earnings growth that should power its share price and dividend much higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

