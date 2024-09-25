Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 20% already, can the Unilever share price keep on going?

Up 20% already, can the Unilever share price keep on going?

While the Unilever share price is up a fifth over the past year, it has moved sideways over a longer period. Our writer weighs up the investment case.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Unilever plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Consumer goods giant Unilever (LSE: ULVR) has moved up by 20% over the past year on the London stock market. But that simply takes the Unilever share price back to… where it was five years ago!

The share currently stands within 1% of its price back then.

Meanwhile, the business pays quarterly dividends, with a fair track record of growth. But with its yield of 3%, I would describe Unilever as decent rather than especially exciting when it comes to passive income.

Created using TradingView

So, after a 20% rise, has the tide turned? Might the maker of Magnums and Marmite keep marching up in price?

A lost five years

From an investing perspective, the past five years can be seen as a lost period for the business. The Unilever share price has gone precisely nowhere and the dividend yield is below the FTSE 100 average.

But as long-term investors, sometimes we have to take the rough with the smooth.

Unilever has faced multiple challenges over that period, from rampant inflation at times to stuttering consumer demand due to a weakening economy.

Why the next five years could be different

The investment case for Unilever is much the same as it has been for a long time. Selling products that are regularly used in households around the world, from shampoo to laundry detergent, it can tap into resilient long-term demand.

A portfolio of premium brands gives the business pricing power and helps build customer loyalty. However, a downside is that when the economy is weak as it currently is, some shoppers will trade down to cheaper supermarket own label products.

The company has launched a cost-cutting plan that is expected to see thousands of job roles eliminated. It also plans to hive off its ice cream business. As that is a lower margin business than personal care products, for example, that could make the business more financially attractive over the long run.

The price does not look like a bargain

I fear that unloading the ice cream business could distract management attention, though.

I also think the cost-cutting programme could be disruptive. Maybe it will help improve profits over time. But such programmes are usually costly to implement at first and can damage staff morale.

After the 20% rise in the past year, the Unilever share price now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.

That is lower than it has been historically, but markedly higher than it was just a few months ago.

Created using TradingView

It is higher than I would consider as good value for the company, especially given that it remains to be seen how well it is able to move forward with its strategic plans and what that ends up meaning in practice for the company’s financial performance.

So, for now, my only plans to try and clean up with Unilever involve using Domestos or Cif, not buying the share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Experts reckon this UK stock could surge 45% by September 2025

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool thinks Kainos is one of the most attractive UK stocks on the market right now. It's potentially undervalued…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Up 30% since May, could the Persimmon share price keep rising fast?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the long-term performance of the Persimmon share price and whether now might be the time for him…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Greggs shares the best buy on the FTSE 250?

| Charlie Keough

After Greggs shares posted an awesome performance, this Fool is looking at them closely. However, he's not keen on them…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Could the Glencore share price boom in coming years?

| Christopher Ruane

Possible demand drivers for natural resources might seem like good news for the Glencore share price. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Growth Shares

Is this chip growth stock the UK’s version of Nvidia?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong financial results just put out from a growth stock that could become the UK's tech…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

These under-the-radar FTSE 250 stocks haven’t just beaten the market. They’ve thrashed it!

| Paul Summers

If you think picking stocks never pays, our writer has news for you. Paul Summers highlights two FTSE 250 shares…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Dividend Shares

Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock in a recession

| Ken Hall

This FTSE 100 stock has surged more than 30% in three months. Our writer Ken Hall thinks it could still…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

After hitting a five-year low I’m betting this hidden gem will rocket like the Rolls-Royce share price

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hopes to replicate the excitement of the Rolls-Royce share price rally by investing in what he thinks is…

Read more »