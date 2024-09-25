Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares that could outperform in October

2 UK shares that could outperform in October

Shares in UK companies that generate a lot of revenue in China have been struggling. But there might be signs things are about to improve.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a difficult few years coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese economy’s starting to show some signs of life. And I think that could be a very positive sign for a couple of UK shares. 

One is FTSE 100 mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) and the other is beleaguered fashion house Burberry (LSE:BRBY). I think it could be worth keeping an eye on both in October.

China

China’s been struggling economically over the last few years, for a number of reasons. These include high debt levels, tough Covid-19 lockdowns, and strained relations with the US. 

Recently though, there are some signs that the economy is starting to turn the corner. Vehicle registration data from the start of September has been encouraging, especially for Tesla.

Around 31,800 new Teslas were registered during the first two weeks of September. That’s a significant increase on the first two weeks of August, where the number was 28,000.

Investors have been taking this as an indication that things might be about to look up for the US car/AI/robotics company. But I think it could also be a positive sign for some UK stocks.  

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto’s chief product is iron ore and its largest market – by some margin – is China. In 2021, the company generated around 57% of its revenues in the region. 

Since then however, sales have fallen from just over $36bn to around $32bn, causing a 6% decline in overall revenues. As a result, the stock’s underperformed the FTSE 100 since the start of 2021.

That’s a good reminder for investors of the risk of having a heavy concentration of sales in one area. But if things start to recover in China, this could be very positive for Rio Tinto’s earnings. 

Despite a cut in 2023, the dividend yield’s still around 6%. I think that makes the stock worth looking at in October and beyond. 

Burberry

In 2021, Burberry generated around a third of its sales in China. But that’s fallen from around £752m to just under £650m over the last few years. 

Decent growth elsewhere helped limit the effect on overall revenues for a few years, but the firm’s sales finally began to decline in 2023. And the stock’s down 70% over the last 12 months as a result.

Fashion can be a difficult industry and there are only a few companies immune to the ups and downs of shifting consumer preferences. That’s the big risk with Burberry for investors. 

Nonetheless, the brand’s had an enduring popularity in China. And if higher Tesla registrations are a sign of improving consumer strength, things could be looking up for the UK fashion company.

Long-term investing

I wouldn’t consider either Rio Tinto or Burberry just because I thought the share prices might go up in the next month. And there’s more to the long-term outlook for both companies involves than just China.

I do think however, that it’s significant a key market for both is starting to show encouraging signs. And while the last few years have been difficult, something more rewarding could be on the way.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

