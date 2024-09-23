Member Login
What’s going on with the IAG share price? It’s on a roll

The IAG share price has surged 25% over the past six months, with most of that growth coming in the past two months. Dr James Fox explores.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The IAG (LSE:IAG) share price was vastly undervalued, according to City and Wall Street analysts. When I covered the stock in early August, the airline operator was trading at a 42.8% discount to the average share price target.

So, why has the stock started moving toward its share price target? And will it go higher from here?

Let’s explore.

New catalysts

There are several reasons the IAG share price is trading higher.

First is the decision, reported on 1 August, to scrap the proposed takeover of Air Europa. This removes significant regulatory risks, particularly from the European Union’s antitrust regulators, and alleviates concerns about potential fines and operational disruptions.

A day later, IAG reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenues increasing by 8.4% year on year to €14.7bn and operating profit rising to €1.3bn.

The company, which owns brands like British Airways and Iberia, also achieved a substantial reduction in net debt, down 31% to €6.4bn, further strengthening the balance sheet.

New dividend, solid outlook

In a boost for shareholders, IAG also announced a return to dividend payments with a €0.03 interim dividend. While that’s great for investors, it also signals management’s confidence in the company’s financial health.

Looking forward, management reinforced this confident outlook with a growth strategy that includes a capacity increase of 4%-5% through 2026 and an ambitious target for operating margins of 12%-15%.

Analysts project earnings growth of 4.8% annually until 2026, supported by strong demand in core markets like North America and Latin America.

This isn’t a world-beating pace of growth, but airlines are cyclical. We’ve recently experienced two years of incredibly strong fare growth, which in the long run, is unsustainable.

And for context, Ryanair announced a 46% fall in Q1 profits in July, noting that summer fares would be materially lower.

As such, analysts’ forecasts for IAG looks pretty strong.

The bottom line on IAG

If there is a slowdown in demand for air travel, IAG may be better positioned than its low-cost peers. That’s simply because it has a more varied offering, catering to business travel and offering more seating options.

That’s something I really like about IAG.

I also like that it’s less reliant on Boeing than Ryanair and most US-listed airlines. Boeing’s quality and delivery issues have resulted in lower capacity across the industry.

So, there must be something worth worrying about? Well, debt is a concern. Net debt sits around €6.4bn, and that’s around half the market cap.

Currently, servicing that debt doesn’t appear problematic, but if we were to see some shocks — e.g., a significant jump in fuel prices — and earnings were to fall, debt would become more problematic.

Nonetheless, I’m personally still bullish on IAG. I’m expecting modest earnings growth from a company that trades at just 5.3 times forward earnings and an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.2 times.

It might be a little pricier than easyJet, but it has a more varied offering, and it’s a lot cheaper than Ryanair and other US stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

