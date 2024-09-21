Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would use a £20k lump sum to try and earn hundreds of pounds monthly in passive income from blue-chip shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying into proven blue-chip companies is one way to earn passive income. It has worked for centuries and, while any given company is never guaranteed to pay out passive income in the form of dividends, I feel confident that building a diversified portfolio of high-quality, blue-chip shares ought to help me earn money without working for it, for years or even decades to come.

To illustrate, imagine I had a spare £20,000. Here is how I would use that to target £300 on average in passive income each month.

Doing the maths

How much one might earn from owning certain shares is fairly simple to work out, with the caveat that what happened in the past might not be a guide to what to expect in future.

We use something called dividend yield. Yield is basically how much I ought to earn per year in dividends as a percentage of what I invest.

So, if I invest £20,000 at a 7% yield (well above the FTSE 100 average but I think an achievable number in today’s market while sticking to blue-chip shares), I ought to earn £1,400 per year in dividends.

A watchout – and a game changer

As I said above, whether that happens depends on what companies choose to do with their dividends.

Not all companies pay dividends. Among those that do, some keep them level for many years in a row, some suddenly cut them, and others raise them regularly. So buying into the right companies will be critical to success in my passive income plan.

Still, £1,400 annually equates to dividend income of roughly £116 per month – welcome unearned cash, but little more than a third of my target.

So I would use a game-changing simple investment technique known as compounding. That means reinvesting my dividends so I can buy more shares and in turn hopefully earn more passive income. Doing that, after 14 years I ought to hit my monthly £300 target.

It’s important to find the right shares to buy, at the right price

What sort of shares would I be looking for to build that diversified portfolio with its average 7% yield?

An example of the sort of share I would consider is one I already own in my portfolio: Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

The FTSE 100 financial services company operates in a market I expect to benefit over the long term from high customer demand. It can tap into that thanks to a number of competitive advantages. Those include an iconic brand, large customer base, and deep expertise in financial markets. It has also made moves in recent years to capture new, younger parts of the market, for example, by emphasising the social credentials of some of its investing.

There are risks. Legal & General cut its dividend during the 2008 financial crisis. A weak economy could again hurt markets, potentially hurting profits.

Making the first move

Still, with its 9% dividend yield, I think the share price reflects the risk. I see the current price as good value and continue to hold the shares.

How would I start with my passive income plan? My first move would be to put the £20,000 into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I invested £10,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Greggs is a well-loved FTSE 250 growth stock that pays dividends. But how much passive income could it deliver on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I want to add these 2 FTSE gems to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to make the most of the benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA provides. He's keen on these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why we could be in for a golden decade for FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

We seem to start each year with bumper FTSE 100 dividend forecasts, and then through the year they keep being…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is this one of the best value stocks in the market right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This value stock has a low valuation, a rising dividend, and huge share buybacks and Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for a 15% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investors generate a £3,000 annual passive income by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Yes, if the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could small modular reactors cause the Rolls-Royce share price to explode?

| James Beard

Our writer doesn’t think the Rolls-Royce share price offers value for money at the moment. But he likes the look…

Read more »