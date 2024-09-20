Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 stunning FTSE 100 shares I plan to buy in October 

3 stunning FTSE 100 shares I plan to buy in October 

Our writer identifies three stocks on the FTSE 100 he feels would add the variety of growth, income and stability to his own portfolio.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK investors have a variety of shares to choose from on the FTSE 100. Growth shares promise high returns, dividend shares pay regular income and value shares appreciate over time. And don’t forget defensive shares, providing a buffer when the economy goes loopy!

By constructing a well-balanced portfolio of different shares, investors can reduce risk and aim for stable growth over time.

I’m always on the lookout for new and promising shares to spice up my portfolio. So here are three I plan to buy in October.

Growth

I considered buying JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.) shares earlier this year but decided against it. Soon after, the company issued a profit warning and the price spiralled! The warning was due to significantly lower spending in 2023 due to inflation.

Sports and fashion are both areas consumers tend to reduce spending on when money’s tight. Things are improving now but another upset could hurt the company’s profits again.

So with the price up by 50% since February, is now the time to buy? Goldman Sachs thinks so — the broker put in a Buy rating on the stock last month.

Its metrics look good too. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s 15.4 and the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 0.8. It’s also trading at 32% below fair value, based on future cash flow estimates.

That all suggests strong growth potential, in my opinion. 

Dividends

Rio Tinto‘s (LSE: RIO) a UK-based mining conglomerate with operations in Africa and Australia. It’s a 151-year-old company with an £80bn market-cap, so it’s fairly well-established. That makes it a more reliable choice for long-term dividends.

At 6.8%, it has the ninth highest yield on the FTSE 100. Dividends have increased at an average rate of 14.62% a year for the past 15 years.

But while the dividends look good, price growth could be at risk. With 60% of the company’s revenue coming from China, the stifled Asian economy there could hurt its profits. This has been noted by analysts, who forecast earnings per share (EPS) to decline at a rate of 0.8% a year.

If that gets worse it could threaten future dividends but, for now, it looks like a great earner to me.

Defensive

AstraZeneca‘s (LSE: AZN) the largest company on the Footsie with a market-cap of £185bn. The pharma giant has a very stable price with minimal volatility during economic crises. It also has comparatively slow growth, increasing at an annualised rate of 5% a year since 2014. Those are both common attributes of a defensive share.

Patent expiry’s a common risk with pharmaceutical companies and can lead to revenue loss. AstraZeneca has poured money into R&D to mitigate this risk but it’s ever-present. 

In July, it posted moderate Q2 results with a 13% increase in revenue and 6% earnings growth. Earnings-per-share (EPS) came in slightly below analyst expectations and profit margins fell by 1%. But as a defensive share, I don’t expect spectacular growth from AstraZeneca — only that its stable price allows me calm and restful sleep patterns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I invested £10,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Greggs is a well-loved FTSE 250 growth stock that pays dividends. But how much passive income could it deliver on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would use a £20k lump sum to try and earn hundreds of pounds monthly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I want to add these 2 FTSE gems to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to make the most of the benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA provides. He's keen on these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why we could be in for a golden decade for FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

We seem to start each year with bumper FTSE 100 dividend forecasts, and then through the year they keep being…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is this one of the best value stocks in the market right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This value stock has a low valuation, a rising dividend, and huge share buybacks and Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for a 15% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investors generate a £3,000 annual passive income by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Yes, if the…

Read more »