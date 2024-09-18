Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As new homes initiatives are launched, is now the time to buy this big FTSE housebuilder?

As new homes initiatives are launched, is now the time to buy this big FTSE housebuilder?

This FTSE 100 housebuilder looks around 40% undervalued to me, with earnings expected to surge in the coming years on the UK’s new homes initiatives.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Redrow plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) has had a rough time of it in the past few years.

Covid, the cost-of-living crisis, and mortgage rates at 16-year highs hit the UK housing market hard.

However, the market may now be at a crucial turning point, in my view. Interest rates have started to come down and the government aims to build 1.5m new homes over five years.

MADE in Britain

In this vein, 9 September saw the launch of the MADE Partnership between Barratt Developments, Lloyds, and Homes England. The latter is the government body responsible for housebuilding and regeneration across the country.

This is a long-term venture to develop multiple large-scale, residential-led developments from 1,000-10,000 homes.

Initially it is backed by combined equity funding of up to £150m provided equally by the partners.

This is a core government-back project to redress the huge housing shortage in the UK. According to the independent think tank Centre for Cities, the UK has a 4.3m housing deficit compared to the European average.

Consequently, I think there will be a lot more funding available for this initiative over time.

How did the latest results look?

Full-year 2024 results saw adjusted gross profit fall 39% year on year to £689m. This reflected lower home completions and reduced average selling prices. In fact, total home completions dropped by 18.6% to 14,004.

Adjusted profit before tax dropped 56.5%, to £385m. However, this was better than analysts’ expectations of £365m.

Additionally positive in my view is that the firm has sold 42% of its private wholly-owned home completions for this year. It expects average sales outlet numbers in 2025-26 to be ahead of the 2024 numbers.

Growth outlook

Consensus analysts’ estimates are that Barratt Developments’ earnings will grow a stunning 45.9% every year to end-2027. Earnings are revenue (the total money a business receives) after expenses and tax have been deducted.

The main risk for the stock is slippage in the government’s plans to build 300,000 new home each year.

According to industry figures, the average yearly number of new homes built over the previous 10 years was 178,228. The highest in that period was 232,820 in 2021-22. 

Boosting shareholder rewards?

Rising earnings over time power increases in share price and dividends.

Barratt Developments’ shares have lost 13% since their 20 December 12-month traded high. Just before Covid began to surge in the UK in March 2020, they were trading about 43% higher — at around £8.88.

discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own now shows the shares to be 40% undervalued at £5.13. This implies a fair value for the stock of £8.55, although it may go lower or higher than that.

Expectations are also for the dividend to rise over that period, from 3.2% now to 5.2% by end-2027.

Will I buy it?

I am focused on shares that already pay a very high yield, so this stock is not for me currently.

However, if I were looking for a good growth stock prospect, I would put these shares near the top of my watchlist.

To move them from there to a Buy would require more evidence of the government’s ongoing commitment to meeting its housebuilding targets.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

How will FTSE shares react to today’s Fed rate cut decision in the US?

| Mark David Hartley

Today could see the first US interest rate cut in over four years. Mark David Hartley considers how this could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 growth stock experts say has big 15% gains coming in 12 months

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool says he's found a FTSE 250 stock that could see big near-term growth. However, is it good enough…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Growth Shares

Down 85%, this growth stock’s been described as ‘deeply undervalued’

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After shooting up during the pandemic, this growth stock has tanked. But one activist investor believes it’s capable of a…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Penny stocks with promise! Could one of these little UK tech companies be the next big thing? 

| Mark David Hartley

I'm considering the prospects of two lesser-known telecoms penny stocks that are undervalued and have lots of growth potential.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£11,000 tucked away? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a passive income worth nearly £17,000 a year!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wouldn't leave his cash sitting in the bank. Instead, he'd invest in the stock market to start making…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cracking dividend shares I’m eyeing for my portfolio

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at two dividend shares he's got on his watchlist. He believes they could make…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings after inflation? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this trio of investing principles from billionaire Warren Buffett could be the key to recovering from the UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK REITs: a rare passive income opportunity right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK REITs have taken a serious beating over the last two years, and they now could be some of the…

Read more »