Up 32% in a month, is NIO stock in recovery mode?

NIO has long been one of the most speculative stocks out there. But after a 32% rise in a month, is a recovery underway?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In the roller-coaster world of electric vehicle (EV) stocks, few rides have been as thrilling – or as nauseating – as NIO (NYSE: NIO). The Chinese EV maker has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but recent movements have investors wondering: Is NIO finally shifting into high gear?

Recent rally

NIO’s stock has been on quite a ride lately. Over the past month, the shares have surged an impressive 32%, outpacing many of its EV peers and leaving investors scrambling to understand what’s powering this sudden acceleration.

This share price rally comes after a prolonged period of decline, from lofty heights of over $60 in early 2021 to a more modest $5.40 as of the latest close. But what’s fuelling this recent uptick?

One of the key factors is improving delivery numbers. The company has been consistently beating its own estimates, with August deliveries reaching a record high of 19,329 vehicles, representing an 81% year-on-year increase. This growth trajectory has investors excited about the potential to capture a larger share of the booming Chinese EV market.

Moreover, management isn’t just content with dominating home turf. The company has been making significant strides in its international expansion efforts, with a growing presence in Europe and plans to enter more markets. This global ambition could open up new revenue streams and help diversify the company’s market risks.

NIO’s focus on innovation is another factor driving investor enthusiasm. Recent announcements about advancements in battery technology and autonomous driving capabilities suggest that NIO is positioning itself at the cutting edge of the EV revolution.

Challenges ahead

The recent rally is certainly encouraging. Annual revenue is expected to grow by about 20% for the next few years, but it’s important to remember that NIO’s journey to recovery is far from a smooth ride. The EV market in China is becoming increasingly competitive, with both domestic and international players vying for market share. Established automakers and new EV startups are all fighting for a piece of the pie, which could put pressure on NIO’s margins and market position.

Economic difficulties in China, including concerns about a property crisis and slowing growth, cast a shadow over the entire automotive sector. These macroeconomic factors could impact consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars, potentially affecting sales.

Perhaps most critically, despite its impressive revenue growth, the firm is still not profitable. The company reported a net loss of 2.75bn yuan in the second quarter of 2024. Investors will be closely watching to see if management can translate its growing sales into bottom-line profits.

Foolish takeaway

NIO’s recent rally is certainly exciting, but as with any investment in the volatile EV sector, it’s important to approach with caution. While the company has shown impressive growth in deliveries and is making strides in international expansion, significant challenges remain in terms of profitability and increasing competition.

For the Foolish investor, NIO presents an intriguing opportunity with significant potential growth if the company can continue its growth trajectory and move towards profitability. However, it’s crucial to remember that this stock comes with a hefty dose of risk and volatility.

So, while NIO’s recent performance suggests it might be moving towards recovery mode, only time will tell if this can be sustained over the long term. I’ll be keeping my distance for now though.