Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the latest Persimmon share price and dividend forecasts

Here are the latest Persimmon share price and dividend forecasts

Our writer looks at the latest forecasts for the Persimmon share price and considers what level of dividend the stock might pay over the next two years.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the Persimmon (LSE:PSN) share price falling 25% since April 2020, the stock’s now (4 April) yielding an impressive 4.9%. This puts it comfortably in the top quarter of FTSE 100 dividend payers.

And if the analysts are correct, the payout should improve over the next couple of years. For 2024, the housebuilder returned 60p a share. Looking ahead, those crunching the numbers are forecasting 60.84p (2025) and 66.12p (2026). This means the forward yield could be as high as 5.4%.

However, I’m hoping future payouts will be higher than this. From 2020 to 2024, Persimmon paid out 81.2% of earnings. If this ratio is maintained, based on the average of the brokers’ earnings forecasts, the dividend would be 77.80p (2025) and 92.17p (2026). This would push the forward yield up to 7.6%.

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed.

At the moment, the company’s returning less of its profit to shareholders than it did previously. For 2024, the ratio is 65%. And I understand the company’s caution. The recent housing market downturn means the industry has been treading carefully. But the company’s most recent update suggests things could be on the turn.

Green shoots?

In 2024, it built 10,664 homes. That’s a 7.5% improvement on 2023. And its earnings per share (EPS) increased by 11.8%.

For 2025, it’s targeting 11,000-11,500 completions. The industry has welcomed government desire to boost construction, including its major overhaul of the planning system. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is predicting a large increase in the number of homes built during this Parliament.

Source: Office for Budget Responsibility

As announced during the Chancellor’s spring statement on 26 March, it’s also upgraded its UK growth forecast from 2026 through until 2029. If these estimates prove to be accurate, this should help secure the anticipated recovery in the housing market that’s likely to benefit from expected reductions in borrowing costs.

Still some challenges

But we’re not there yet. As a result of current global uncertainty, the OBR recently halved its growth forecast for 2025. And the ‘Trump tariffs’ could make things worse.

Also, inflation has eroded profit margins in the construction sector. In 2022, Persimmon recorded a profit before tax per completion of £68,086. For 2024, this was 46% lower at £37,050.

I doubt we are going to see a return to pre-Covid margins any time soon.

Source: Sky News

Broker opinion

However, with no debt on its balance sheet, a private sales order book of £1.15bn and a business that’s likely to escape the worst of the tariffs, I think the stock has strong growth prospects.

And I’m not alone in thinking the company has plenty of potential. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 say it’s a Buy. They also have an average one-year price target of £15.41 a share – 27% higher than it is today — with a range of £12.60-£23.

I first bought the company’s shares before the pandemic. This means I’m nursing a large loss. However, since then to help soften the blow, I’ve banked some healthy dividends. And that’s why I invested. I saw it as an excellent dividend share.

But I think the recent pullback in the share price means investors looking for a growth share could consider adding Persimmon to their portfolios. And the dividend’s not bad either.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

US stock market rout: an unmissable opportunity for investors?

| Dr. James Fox

His tech-heavy portfolio has been smashed by Trump’s tariffs. However, Dr James Fox believes there could be some opportunities in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a 13% ‘Trump tariff’ fall, is the Barclays share price too cheap to miss?

| Alan Oscroft

Does the Barclays share price fall mean we should all panic and run screaming from the stock market? Nah, of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

These two investment trusts have a different focus -- but our writer sees both as worth considering, one more for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Deutsche Bank reiterates Buy rating on 9.6% yielding FTSE 250 stock that was “most shorted in UK”

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates why a major broker remains optimistic about a FTSE 250 stock that was once the most shorted…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 things to remember when stock markets are turbulent

| Christopher Ruane

US trade policy has rattled the stock markets in New York, London and elsewhere. Our writer outlines a couple of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Trump’s tariffs a once-in-a-lifetime chance for ISA investors to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

The £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA limit will reset on 6 April. Smart investors could use current market volatility to…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 900%, could penny share Kodal Minerals have further to run?

| Christopher Ruane

Over five years, this penny share has increased in value by a factor of 10. Could the latest news persuade…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 world-class stocks to consider buying, while they’re ‘on sale’

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for stocks to buy? These three all have attractive long-term prospects and are currently trading 20% or more below…

Read more »