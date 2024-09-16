Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This lesser-known US dividend stock has a P/E of 8.5 and a 13.2% yield

This lesser-known US dividend stock has a P/E of 8.5 and a 13.2% yield

This American tanker company offers an industry-topping dividend yield. Dr James Fox explores whether this dividend stock is worth watching.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s not hard to find cheap dividend stocks at this moment in time. However, this one really looks the part on paper, offering a huge 13.2% forward dividend yield.

That means if I were to invest £1,000 today, I’d receive £132 over the next 12 months in the form of dividends. Interestingly, the company pays its dividends quarterly, which may interest investors looking for regular cash flow.

So, what is this lesser-known dividend stock? Well, it’s Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), a US-listed company that specialises in Suezmax crude oil tankers. 

An overlooked sector

Nordic American Tankers operates a fleet of 19 such tankers. Suezmax vessels are designed to transit the Suez Canal at full capacity, typically carrying around one million barrels of oil.

These ships are versatile, able to serve many major ports and navigate through key shipping routes like the Suez and Panama Canals.

Ship supply has been drastically impacted over the last year due to droughts in Panama and attacks on ships in the Red Sea. This scarcity of available ships has led to an uptick in earnings for companies like Nordic. The firm reported that about 57% of its spot voyage days for Q1 2024 were booked at an average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) of $40,690 per day per ship — that’s far above long-term averages.

Scarcity isn’t just an issue in the short term, however.

Tanker companies delayed new orders during the pandemic. The result is a much older global fleet than we’ve seen for years. And these tankers take years to build.

As such, supply shortages are expected to persist.

A dividend giant, but there are issues

Nordic American is a dividend giant, having paid a dividend for each of the last 108 quarters. It’s a truly phenomenal record.

However, dividends haven’t always increased during the period, and sometimes the dividend payments have been fairly nominal.

Source: TradingView — dividends per share

This year, Nordic American is due to pay $0.48 per share in dividends, based on the current $0.12 per share per quarter.

However, the company is only forecast to earn $0.43 per share in 2024, suggesting that management is paying out more in dividends than the company earns. It also points to a forward price-to-earnings of 8.5 times — a 24% discount to the sector.

This payout ratio is a big red flag and one that suggests the dividend will have to fall.

The caveat is that financial performance is expected to improve significantly in 2025. According to analysts, Nordic will earn $0.64 in 2025 and then $0.68 in 2026.

With this in mind, it may continue with the current dividend payments. But it’s a risk.

A risk worth taking?

Personally, I believe it’s a risk worth taking. I was first made aware of this stock by one of the world’s top analysts covering the shipping and tanker sectors. His returns — around 43% per annum over eight years — have been truly groundbreaking.

He thinks this stock will perform in the long run, and so do I.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Where will the Tesla share price be 5 years from now?

| Stephen Wright

With robotaxis set to be unveiled next month, could ARK Invest be right in thinking the Tesla share price is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have generated market-beating returns for investors over the past two years. But it's also planning to reinstate its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why passive income investors should look at UK shares

| Stephen Wright

Higher dividend yields, lower taxes, and reduced currency risks are three reasons for UK investors to look close to home…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

If I only bought dividend stocks for my ISA, here’s how much passive income I could make

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he could get to £1k a month in passive income by investing his full ISA allowance…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Nvidia stock via an ETP and it’s risky

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has a lot of potential. But investing in it via a leveraged exchange-traded product could be very risky,…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Phoenix Group share price?

| Gordon Best

The Phoenix Group share price has had a rough time lately, down nearly 20% in five years. But with shifting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 35% and 76% these FTSE value shares yield 12% and 10%. Be careful!

| Harvey Jones

After a torrid year these two FTSE 250 value shares now have double-digit yields. Or so Harvey Jones thought until…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 magnificent dividend growth shares to consider buying for an ISA or SIPP today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend shares have great track records when it comes to increasing their payouts, and they've created a lot of…

Read more »