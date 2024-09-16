Member Login
2 magnificent dividend growth shares to consider buying for an ISA or SIPP today

2 magnificent dividend growth shares to consider buying for an ISA or SIPP today

These dividend shares have great track records when it comes to increasing their payouts, and they’ve created a lot of wealth for shareholders in the long run.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Many studies have shown that in the long run, dividend growth shares (those consistently increasing their dividends) tend to outperform high-yield dividend shares. So I nearly always go for dividend growth over yield when picking stocks for my portfolio.

Here, I’m going to highlight UK-listed dividend growers that have created substantial wealth for investors in the past. I think these shares are worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) today.

Defence and growth

First up, we have Intertek (LSE: ITRK). It’s an under-the-radar FTSE 100 company that provides bespoke safety, inspection and testing services.

There’s a lot to like about this company from an investment perspective, to my mind. For a start, it’s relatively defensive in nature. After all, businesses can’t afford to skip crucial quality and safety checks today.

At the same time however, it has plenty of growth potential. This is a company with a high return on capital (ie it’s very profitable). So it’s able to reinvest a lot of its profits for future growth.

Zooming in on the dividend, this company has a good long-term record when it comes to growth, having raised its payout considerably (+143%) over the last decade. It’s worth noting that it held its dividend constant between 2019 and 2022. But the payout’s now well and truly on the up again. In the company’s H1 results, it raised its interim dividend by a whopping 43%. In terms of the yield, it’s roughly 3%, which is healthy.

Of course, a weak global economy’s a risk in the short term. This could lead to a slow down in growth for Intertek.

In the long run however, I think the stock should do well. It’s currently trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of 19, which I think’s reasonable given the company’s track record when it comes to generating wealth for investors (the stock is up more than 700% over the last 20 years).

Given its stellar track record, I’m thinking about adding this stock to my own portfolio.

One of the UK’s best tech stocks

The other stock I want to highlight is Sage (LSE:SGE). It’s a software company that specialises in accounting and payroll solutions for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Like a lot of software companies, Sage – which has created a lot of wealth for investors over the long run – has seen its share price pull back this year. Year to date, the stock’s down about 12%.

After that pullback, I’m tempted to buy more shares for my portfolio. At current levels, the stock’s trading on a P/E ratio of 24. That’s high by UK standards. But for a high-quality software company with recurring revenues, it’s actually pretty low by global standards (US-listed rival Intuit trades on an earnings multiple of 33).

While the yield here isn’t particularly high at around 2%, this company has an outstanding dividend growth track record. Indeed, it’s raised its payout every single year for over 20 years now.

Again, a weak economy could present some challenges here. This scenario could lead to the collapse of small- and mid-sized businesses and hence less demand for Sage’s solutions.

Taking a long-term view however, I expect it to do well as small organisations move to get up to speed digitally.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intertek Group Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

