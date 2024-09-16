Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 growth stocks I think could explode in 2025!

2 FTSE 250 growth stocks I think could explode in 2025!

These FTSE 250 shares have grown strongly in value this year. And our writer Royston Wild doesn’t think they’re done yet, as he explains here.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 250 growth stocks to purchase today. Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) and Greggs (LSE:GRG) are near the top of my shopping list.

Here’s why I think their share prices may shoot through the roof in 2025.

Games Workshop

Games Workshop isn’t tipped to deliver spectacular profits growth in its 2025 financial year. In the 12 months to May, City analysts expect the bottom line to swell just 2% year on year.

But make no mistake, this will still represent an impressive result given last year’s record profit. This remains one of the FTSE 250‘s hottest growth shares, in my opinion, and one I believe could eventually seal a place on the FTSE 100.

Fresh news on Games Workshop’s film and TV content partnership with Amazon could significantly boost its shares next year. Since December, the company’s been collaborating with the streaming giant to adapt its fantasy worlds for the screen. It’s a strategy that could elevate both product sales and royalties to new heights.

Games Workshop's earnings growth since 2014.
Source: TradingView

As you can see, the company grew annual earnings significantly between fiscal 2014 and 2023. And they rose by an impressive 12% last year, to 458.2p per share, helped by the new blockbuster Warhammer 40,000 product releases.

The business has plans to open even more stores in North America and Europe too, to keep the bottom line growing.

The Games Workshop share price has risen 6% to date in 2024. I’m expecting even bigger gains next year, although a meaty price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.3 times might be a drag on performance. It might actually cause the price to drop if trading conditions worsen, which they could.

Still, on balance, things are looking good for the hobby giant next year.

Greggs

Baked goods giant Greggs hasn’t had the same sort of sustained earnings growth as Games Workshop. Indeed, profits were battered during the pandemic as the firm was forced to close shops during lockdowns.

But excluding the Covid-19 crisis, this FTSE 250 stock’s largely delivered solid profits expansion over the period, as the chart below indicates.

Greggs' earnings growth since 2014.
Source: TradingView

Earnings were driven by a significant increase in the number of shops Greggs operates. And with store openings continuing at a healthy clip, City analysts are expecting earnings to rise another 7% this year before accelerating to 10% in 2025.

The baker now sells its tasty treats from just over 2,500 shops. That’s up 52% from the number seen a decade ago, and Greggs isn’t done yet. It hopes to have 3,500 shops up and running eventually.

Encouragingly, the company’s also investing heavily in its online channel to bring further growth. And it’s working to open two new manufacturing sites over the next few years to boost capacity. Of course execution risks exist that could hamper the firm’s ambitious growth strategy however.

Greggs’ share price has soared an impressive 19.6% since the beginning of 2024. I’m expecting another strong performance in 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Phoenix Group share price?

| Gordon Best

The Phoenix Group share price has had a rough time lately, down nearly 20% in five years. But with shifting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 35% and 76% these FTSE value shares yield 12% and 10%. Be careful!

| Harvey Jones

After a torrid year these two FTSE 250 value shares now have double-digit yields. Or so Harvey Jones thought until…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 magnificent dividend growth shares to consider buying for an ISA or SIPP today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend shares have great track records when it comes to increasing their payouts, and they've created a lot of…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Investors are hunting bargains on the UK stock market! Here are two shares to consider

| Mark David Hartley

With the FTSE 100 down 1.2% this month, the UK stock market is brimming with low-cost opportunities. Brokers have tipped…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A P/E ratio of 0.13? Something’s going on with this cheap penny stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that has seen a sharp move lower in its share price but is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price primed to rally? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers some charts that indicate to him that the Rolls-Royce share price could move higher over the next…

Read more »

Growth Shares

One of the UK’s best growth shares just had some exciting news

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When it comes to growth shares, this one shouldn’t be ignored. Not only does it have a great track record…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 93%, is the boohoo share price set to lead the next bull market charge?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a bargain and the dismal performance of the boohoo share price seems to suggest one here, as…

Read more »