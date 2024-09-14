Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would I need to invest in UK stocks for £500 in monthly passive income?

How much would I need to invest in UK stocks for £500 in monthly passive income?

Our writer considers how much he’d need to invest in UK dividend shares to aim for £6,000 a year in tax-free passive income.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are various ways to earn passive income in the internet age. Affiliate marketing, dropshipping, and selling e-books are some. My own preferred method is to invest in dividend-paying UK stocks.

The income from these is truly passive because I don’t need to maintain a website or interact with customers. It just appears in my investing account because I’m a shareholder of the company.

I can buy more shares with this (known as dividend reinvesting or compounding) or simply take it out as passive income.

The last dividend I received was from equipment rental giant Ashtead on 10 September. A handful of other UK firms are due to pay me a dividend this month too:

Dividend payment date
Games Workshop16 September
London Stock Exchange Group18 September
HSBC27 September
Legal & General (LSE: LGEN)27 September
BlackRock World Mining Trust30 September
The Renewables Infrastructure Group30 September

Here, I’ll outline an actionable plan for how I’d target a £500-a-month passive income stream.

The maths

Most firms pay dividends either twice or four times (quarterly) a year. So I’d be aiming for £6,000 a year to get my average of £500 a month.

How much I’d need to invest to earn that amount would depend on the dividend yield of my portfolio. If it was yielding 5%, for example, it would take £120,000. For a 7%-yielding portfolio, I’d need £85,700. At 10%, it’d be just £60,000.

The great thing about investing is that it’s flexible. I can start small and work up to my income target over time.

Tax-free passive income

Right now, I can earn tax-free returns (including dividend income) on £20,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA. There was talk about a ‘British ISA’ that would bump this up to £25,000, but that idea appears to be getting scrapped by the new government.

Nevertheless, if I was able to max out the £20k allowance, it’d take me just over four years to be generating £500 a month in passive income from a 7%-yielding portfolio.

Of course, £20k a year — the equivalent of £1,666 a month — might be unaffordable when I first start out. Ten grand a year — £833 a month — might be more realistic. In this scenario, it’d take me just over eight years to reach my target.

I think it’s entirely realistic to aim for a dividend stock portfolio with a 7% yield. But there’s no guarantee my ISA will reliably generate such an amount. Payouts can be cut or even axed altogether.

Therefore, I’d need to do my homework and target companies whose earnings aren’t built on sand to give myself the best chance of success.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Monster yield

Returning to my September list above, I think Legal & General’s the perfect example of a solid dividend stock. The financial services provider is sporting a mouth-watering 9.1% yield.

Better still, that’s tipped to rise to nearly 10% by 2026! That would go a long way to laying the groundwork for my 7% portfolio target.

But what’s the catch? Well, there’s a risk that interest rates stay higher for longer, heaping pressure on its customers and knocking earnings and assets under management.

However, I think that monster yield makes it a risk worth taking. The 188-year-old firm has an excellent balance sheet, strong brand and large customer base.

Looking ahead, I also think that pensions and life insurance aren’t bad businesses to be in, considering the rapidly ageing global population.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, and Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 cheap penny stocks to consider buying for 2025!

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can be a high-risk strategy. But spectacular growth potential makes these cheap small caps worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are on sale! Is this commodities giant one to buy or avoid?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As turbulence has hurt some FTSE 100 stocks, could lower valuations represent buying opportunities for our writer and her holdings?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d create a second income worth over £20k annually

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income is a very real prospect, according to our writer. She explains how dividend investing could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I’ll buy this surging FTSE 100 stock immediately 

| Ben McPoland

This writer has his eye on an incredible share in the FTSE 100, but he'd prefer to wait for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 70% and yielding 10%! Is this heavily shorted value stock now bargain of the decade?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks this ailing FTSE 250 stock has suffered enough and could be ripe for a comeback. Plus there's…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

With share buybacks under way, I love the look of this FTSE 250 company

| Gordon Best

Companies buying back shares is often seen as a green flag by investors. So, as this FTSE 250 giant clicks…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia, I’m backing this rallying US growth stock to lead the next bull market!

| Mark David Hartley

This lesser-known US tech outfit is rapidly working its way up the S&P 500. But can the growth stock deliver…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

If I could pick just one passive income stock from the FTSE ever, this would be it

| Harvey Jones

When it comes to investing in FTSE 100 shares for passive income, Harvey Jones thinks that one stock in particular…

Read more »