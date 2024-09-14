1 of my favourite UK stocks still looks undervalued

This Fool is always on the hunt for UK stocks with plenty of potential. One of my favourites is still looking undervalued, so what’s next?

In the fast-paced world of media and publishing, one company has been quietly rewriting the rulebook: Future (LSE: FUTR). This FTSE 250 dynamo has seen its share price soar by an impressive 43.5% over the past year. As a long-time admirer of the firm’s strategy, I believe this UK stock continues to offer compelling value for the discerning investor. Let’s take a closer look.

A digital transformation success

Future has successfully pivoted from traditional print media to become a digital content powerhouse. Its portfolio spans a diverse range of sectors, including technology, gaming, fashion, and finance. This diversification has not only broadened its revenue streams, but also insulated it from the volatility often associated with niche markets.

The numbers tell a compelling story. The company boasts a market capitalisation of £1.18bn, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.8 times. A discounted cash flow (DCF) also suggests the shares are about 58% undervalued, although this is far from guaranteed over the near term. Management appears to back this undervaluation up, with a buyback program for 26m shares underway.

Management forecasts annual earnings growth at 9.4% over each of the next three years, with EPS expected to increase by a healthy 11.2% per annum. Although not spectacular, after growing earnings by 36% since last year, these projections portray a company with steady growth prospects. This is especially true considering the challenging economic environment many UK businesses currently face.

Admittedly, future revenue growth of 2.7% for the next three years might seem fairly disappointing at first glance, but it’s important to view this in the context of strategic acquisitions and an ongoing digital transformation. The company has demonstrated a knack for successfully integrating new brands and monetising its expanding digital audience.

Navigating challenges

Of course, the business faces its share of challenges. The media landscape is notoriously competitive and fast-changing, requiring constant innovation and adaptation. With debts of £320m, the debt-to-equity ratio of 29.3% is worth monitoring, although it’s not alarmingly high for a company in a growth phase. More worryingly, however, this is up from 23.8% last year.

I’m also slightly disappointed that recent earnings showed a slight dip, with EPS for the first half of 2024 coming in at £0.29, down from £0.47 in the same period last year.

Ticks all my boxes

Despite its impressive run, Future still appears undervalued when considering its growth prospects and market position. The company’s successful transition to digital, coupled with its diverse portfolio of brands, positions it well to capitalise on evolving media consumption trends.

To me, the firm offers an attractive blend of growth potential and relative stability. The company’s track record of successful acquisitions and ability to monetise digital content across various platforms provide multiple avenues for future growth.

In conclusion, Future remains one of my favourite UK stocks. Its digital-first approach, diverse brand portfolio, and solid growth projections make it an intriguing proposition for investors looking to capitalise on the ongoing digital media revolution.

Clearly, the world of digital media is ever-changing, but the firm seems well-positioned to not just adapt, but thrive in this dynamic environment. I’ll be holding onto my shares for the foreseeable.