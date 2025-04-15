2 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth shares that could stage explosive recoveries

The global fallout from Donald Trump’s tariff war has left a number of the UK’s biggest growth stocks trading on tempting valuations.

If there’s one good thing to come from all the trade tariff shenanigans we’ve witnessed in April, it’s that a number of quality UK growth shares now trade at pretty irresistible prices. Let’s touch on two from the FTSE 100 that might just recover very strongly in time and are worth considering.

Poor form

Shares in JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) weren’t exactly in fine fettle before the general market sell-off. Reduced profits at US titan Nike — which makes up approximately half of the UK’s company’s sales — was already taking a toll.

Since then, things have only gone from bad to worse as investors have fretted over the impact of tariffs on production costs and supply chains should Donald Trump follow through on his original plan.

As of today (15 April), JD is trading around 55% below the value it hit back in September 2024.

On a glass half-full note, this abject performance leaves the stock changing hands at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than six for FY26. That’s very low relative to the UK market as a whole. It’s also way down on the firm’s average P/E of 20 over the last five years.

So, there’s a chance new holders of this stock could make a magnificent return.

The key word in that last sentence is ‘could’. JD shares might move even lower. Even if those higher tariffs never materialise, there’s no guarantee that Nike will be able to address recent sales declines in quick fashion, especially if consumer confidence remains fragile.

Having said this, some reassuring commentary in May’s full-year numbers might be all that’s needed to bring out the buyers. Longer term, management’s efforts to expand JD’s presence in international markets (particularly North America) could pay off handsomely.

Another encouraging sign is that there seems to be very little interest from short sellers — those betting the shares have further to fall.

Right strategy, wrong time

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) certainly hasn’t fared as badly as JD Sports Fashion. The shares have fallen 9% year-to-date, only slightly worse than the S&P 500 index across the pond. Notwithstanding this, the price is down a lot from the 52-week high set in February when the US market peaked.

Most of the recent fall can surely be explained by the trust’s focus on finding and holding innovative growth stocks. Such a strategy was never going to be popular when many analysts turn bearish on the global economy.

I also wonder if its biggest holding — Elon Musk’s SpaceX — might be affecting sentiment. Regardless of how one feels about him, it’s tough to deny that Musk’s involvement in Donald Trump’s administration has taken his attention away from his various businesses.

Time to load up?

Again, it’s possible Scottish Mortgage shares could sink lower, especially if the public backlash against Musk continues. But does this invalidate its strategy in the long term? I’m not convinced. The rapid growth of all-things AI shows no sign of abating and could lead to the disruption of many sectors in the years ahead. The trust’s diversified portfolio should be able to take advantage of this.

Throw in the substantial discount to net asset value (NAV) and I think the shares warrant consideration.