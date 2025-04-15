Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Where next for the Tesla share price? 2025 is set to be a make or break year

Where next for the Tesla share price? 2025 is set to be a make or break year

The Tesla share price appears totally disconnected from the company’s valuation metrics, but that disconnect could finally end in 2025.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Volatility has been widespread in recent months, but the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has been exceptionally choppy. In fact, the company’s market cap peaked at $1.54trn in December, and has since fallen below half that figure. Just take a minute to think about the sheer flow of capital in and out of the stock. It’s astonishing.

Why is 2025 so important for Tesla?

2025 is turning into a significant year for Tesla. It’s a year that’s already marked by both challenges and bold ambitions. First, the company is facing its steepest decline in vehicle deliveries to date, with sales plunging 13% in the first quarter. That’s its largest drop ever. Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first three months of 2025, down from 386,810 a year earlier. What’s more, it saw a staggering 49% fall in European sales in January and February, even as the EV market on the continent grew. This downturn is attributed to growing competition, a backlash against CEO Elon Musk, and public protests, all of which have dented Tesla’s appeal and market share.

Despite these setbacks, 2025 is also the year Tesla needs to deliver on its future value-drivers: autonomous vehicles and robotics. The company continues to make progress in Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, with its vehicles now autonomously navigating factory lots and accumulating over 50,000 driverless miles between its California and Texas facilities. Tesla is also preparing to launch its first Robotaxi network. It aims to be the first to offer a generalised, pure AI solution to autonomy, which could redefine urban mobility and transportation economics.

Equally transformative, but often overlooked, is its push into robotics. The company plans to produce 10,000 Optimus humanoid robots this year. They’re initially for factory use but with ambitions for broader industrial and commercial deployment. Robotics is arguably the next big tangible development in artificial intelligence (AI) and Tesla believes it can lead, with the company targeting a sub-$20,000 price point as production scales.

It won’t be easy

My concern with the Tesla valuation, which is around 100 times forward earnings, is the assumption that the company can execute its plans flawlessly. It’s worth remembering that Waymo, owned by Alphabet, is already operating its robotaxi fleet in five locations around the US. Additionally, Chinese carmakers are also developing their own autonomous vehicle projects. Tesla’s non-LiDAR (vision only) approach will have to outperform its peers if the company is going to truly dominate.

And with regard to robotics, I need to see more to believe adoption is going to be game-changing. The latest update video, released in April 2025, shows Optimus walking with a much more human-like gait. This is thanks to reinforcement learning rather than hand-coded choreography. The robot now weighs 138 pounds and is powered by a 2.3kWh battery using Tesla’s high-density 4680 cells. It can operate for 8-10 hours continuously, recharging itself autonomously in just 10 minutes.

As has long been the case, I want Tesla to succeed. However, I’m struggling to put my own money behind it. If it fails to execute, this expensive stock could tank.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has position in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy this surging FTSE 100 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie believes that precious metals miners, long shunned by investors, are just beginning to emerge from a decade-long bear…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50%, this penny stock could reward patient investors

| Dr. James Fox

A decision not to put the business up for sale, coupled with a poor harvest, has seen this penny stock…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 UK shares that could be significantly impacted by the new tariff rumours

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about why the new US sector-specific probes could mean that some related UK shares could be under…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares that look dirt cheap right now

| Mark Hartley

With the US trade war sinking stock prices, there's a wealth of cheap opportunities in UK dividend shares now. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecasts for Lloyds shares out to 2027

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds Bank shares are looking a bit shakier than they were just a couple of weeks ago. But what might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth shares that could stage explosive recoveries

| Paul Summers

The global fallout from Donald Trump's tariff war has left a number of the UK's biggest growth stocks trading on…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 61%, is the Tullow Oil share price a potential bargain for contrarian investors?

| Dr. James Fox

The sale of its operations in Kenya on 15 April resulted in the Tullow Oil share price jumping 4%. Are…

Read more »

US Stock

Up 4% in a week, is this the end of the slump for Tesla stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes a brief respite for Tesla stock after a continued fall but flags up why the amount of…

Read more »